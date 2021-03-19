Customer Demands Refund After Getting 'just 12' Masks While He Ordered ‘a Dozen’

An aggravated customer’s hilarious complaint about receiving an 'insufficient' number of masks for the order that he placed with a Minnesota-based company has left the internet in splits. According to the screenshot of conversations and the invoice shared by an arts and crafts firm owner Zada McCray on Twitter, a customer raised a formal complaint alleging that she got “just 12” custom-made masks while the demand was for “a dozen” for the baby shower. The fuming customer furthermore continued, “I want my money back and I will no longer support your business. I try to support black enterprises, but you guys continue to tear people apart”.

Initially panicked at the mail’s subject that blared alert-like “wrong mask order”, McCray, who owns a little shop in St. Paul scrambled to take a glance at the invoice, which she shared on her company official Twitter handle ‘Zada’s vault’. In the order, the customer had clearly specified“a dozen” customized masks from the seller. When pointed out by the seller that he had clearly asked for a dozen masks which implies a total of 12, the customer lashed out saying: “I ordered a dozen non-standard masks from you, but you sent me only 12”.

The confusion between the trader and the customer worsened after McCray decided to clarify if the figures quoted were correct, although she mentioned that she stood by her company’s motto “a customer is always right”. Apologizing for the inconvenience caused to the customer, the seller said that the bill mentions “a dozen” meaning 12, as she even offered a $ 5 voucher for any misunderstanding.

"A lot of people have asked about the invoice and maybe it was hard to understand. Well, here it is. If it is had to understand. Please let me know if it's hard to read so I can adjust it. * my logo is usually transparent. Not sure why it's showing up black," McCray wrote on Twitter.

Her client, however, hilariously retaliated saying that he was “not interested” adding that he needed 20 masks and never knew a dozen meant 12. “Dub zen-like a double (20) anything,” the client added. Shocked and rendered speechless at her customer’s dismantled math and understanding of the metrics system, Zada’s Vault announced that it was halting the sale of masks.

'Dub-zen' discount offers

Shortly, the owner also rolled out funny ‘Dub-Zen’ discount coupons on her website offering a 20 percent waiver on all products. In the aftermath of the comical customer grievance, the seller also gained over 4,000 new subscribers and her orders for ‘Dub-Zen’ masks increased threefold owing to her growing popularity. The Internet reacted surprised at the incident pouring funny comments, such as wondering how the said person bought eggs.

To give a little something back to everyone. I have two active coupon codes you can choose from!



dubzen - use the code: dubzen to receive 20% off your total order



then/than - use the code: then/than to receive free shipping(US only)#dubzen pic.twitter.com/ht2luXEV1P — Zada's Vault (@zadasvault) March 11, 2021

Okay last one. Decals!! Can I get dubzen on pump 6? pic.twitter.com/kNd4L37Kh2 — Zada's Vault (@zadasvault) March 13, 2021

Just want to shoutout @zadasvault for her professionalism ðŸ¤£ — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 10, 2021

"Ive been waiting for these masks for over a decade! Which is 20 years" — OrangeFin44 (@jshue_13) March 10, 2021

This person thinks eggs are sold by the pound. I just KNOW it. — Ambrosia™ That Person with the Powerful Voice ðŸ˜Œ (@ambrosia_omG) March 10, 2021

There is a video from last week where Karen is upset she only received 12 donuts. She thought a dozen was a whole lot more ðŸ¤”ðŸ¤£ — Himself78 (@Himself781) March 10, 2021

since when does "dub zen" mean twenty? — scorpio (@sc0rpio02) March 10, 2021

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.