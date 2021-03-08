'Customers Flying In': Helicopter Pilot Flies 130kms To Pick Up Favourite Sandwich, Watch

A customer who took out a helicopter to travel 130 kilometres just to pick up a sandwich is setting new examples for how far a person can go to get food. However, the incident is now being probed by the local authorities as it appears that the person has breached coronavirus lockdown rules. Recently, a video was shared by a fast-food outlet Chipping Farm Shop on Instagram that revealed that a customer came in a helicopter for his sandwich. The United Kingdom-based restaurant said in their caption that "customers are literally ‘flying in'". Since being shared, the video has gathered mixed reactions from the netizens, as some are criticising him for breaking lockdown restrictions while others are craving for the sandwich.

'Flying in' for sandwich

The Chipping Farm Shop on Instagram shared a video alongside the caption, "When your customers are literally ‘flying in’ to collect their favourite Roast Beef in Caramelised Onion Gravy Barms." The video has got more than 3500 views. Take a look at the video. BBC reported, citing Simon Hore, who represents Chipping on Ribble Valley Borough Council, said that the helicopter trip does violate the lockdown restrictions. Lancashire Constabulary said that complaints would be passed onto Greater Manchester Police.

The video of the fast-food outlet has got netizens reactions with some people criticising the idea, while others craving for a sandwich. One user commented, "Do you guys deliver? I like the sound of your sandwiches." Another user wrote, "We need to see this sandwich And I bet all the ones complaining have had holidays during this pandemic travelled miles and miles to go abroad somewhere." "But I could drive to kfc for take away, so why can't he?", wrote another user. "On this post - people who wish they could afford a helicopter," wrote another user. Another user commented, "Just reading in the news that the pilot has now been fined for flouting lockdown rules." Another user commented, "Great video and idea, but not the best timing for it. If only it was a few weeks later."

Lockdown rules in UK

The first step in easing England's third national lockdown has begun as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has set out the dates for a four-step roadmap to ease the lockdown with each step determining by the COVID-19 date. All schools and colleges have been reopened in England and university students have returned to their practical activities. Every care home resident in England can now nominate a single named visitor who can regularly visit. Students have been told to wear face masks in class.

Today pupils return to schools in England.



I want to thank teachers, parents, guardians and carers for the work you have done to keep kids learning throughout the pandemic.



Getting all schools back has been our priority and the first step of our roadmap back to normality. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) March 8, 2021

