'Cute' Cat Version Of BTS Song 'Butter' Leaves Netizens Amused, Fans Say It Is 'aMEOWzing'

The Korean pop band Bangtan Sonyeondan, popularly known as BTS, recently dropped its new single Butter and since its release, the pop track has topped all charts. While fans are already going gaga over the song, a user created a kitty version of it. The clip that was originally shared by ‘SuriNoel’ recently made its way to Twitter after being shared by ‘AureliaX7’and has created a stir on the microblogging site.

Ever since its release on May 21, 2021, BTS’ Butter has been breaking records. The track drew 32.2 million US streams and sold over 242,800 downloads in its first week, achieving a new milestone. The song's high sales also mark the highest in a week overtaking BTS' first English track Dynamite, which opened with 3,00,000 sales. BTS' butter has been breaking records on YouTube, Spotify as well as Guinness World Records. On Spotify, the song garnered over 11 million global streams in just one day, which also made it the most-streamed Spotify track in its first 24 hours.

Five kittens and Butter

The 28-second clip is a frame-by-frame recreation of the original video, with the singers replaced by cats. While the band originally consists of seven members- Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, the video features only five felines. “OMG THIS CAT COVER OF BUTTTER IS SO CUUUUUUUUUUTE EYE KENNOT,” wrote the user sharing the adorable clip. Since shared, the clip has racked up over 530 thousand views, more than 31 thousand likes and 3.1 thousand retweets.

"This is the best recreation ever," wrote a user. "OMG! So adorable," added another. Meanwhile, many others demanded other animals to recreate the song. "Can we get a chicken on?" asked a user demanding a similar recreation. Yet another wanted dogs to feature in another spoof music video of Butter.

Awwwwweeeeeeeeeeee😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍jimin gonna love it i want his reaction on it pls😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — 🧈🎧 (@seok_sanimin) June 5, 2021

@bock_twt Can we get a chicken one?🥺 — ᴮᴱPawnie⁷🧈 (@Hopefulalterego) June 5, 2021

The way I lowered my volume just in case this wasn’t only a cat video... what have u done to me — :) 🌟 shared a moment with you (@lalaotholie3) June 5, 2021

sm*^ smh — ˊᵕˋkleghie ⁷ ♡ ₘᵢₗₖ ‘ₙ ₖₒₒₖᵢₑₛ (@tokkibearr) June 5, 2021

