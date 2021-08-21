'Cute': Neighbours Surprise A Person With ‘apology Soup’ After Playing Rock Band All Night

Can a bowl of warm soup compensate for a sleepless night? A person, who goes by the name Keji_PLN on Twitter, could elaborate on that.

Keji_PLN recently shared on social media an incident where he received "apology soup" from his neighbour after being forced to listen to them playing Rock Band till 2 am, the previous night. In the morning, the user received a three-page apology note and a can of soup. His post has, since then, been shared on other social media platforms as well.

Neighbours leave "apology soup"

The user Keji_PLN shared the post along with pictures that show the handwritten note from his neighbour and also the can of soup. In the post, the user mentioned that their neighbour upstairs played the videogame Rock Band till 2 am. At 7 am, however, the user received an apology note and a can of soup.

The handwritten letter read, "Hi, sorry for being so loud last night. We were drunk and playing rock band, and none of us realized how annoying the drums must sound when you’re under them. Thanks for being cool about it. Please accept this can of Italian-style meatball soup (apology soup), it’s pretty good. If we are ever getting a little too crazy, just give the ceiling a few bonks and we’ll know. Also, I think there is a raccoon in the chimney. Let us know if you hear anything weird I guess. Sincerely upstairs neighbours (Adam and Steve). (sic)"

My upstairs neighbors decided to play rock band until 2am last night and were loud asf, but somehow this morning pulled it together enough to write a 3pg apology note and apology soup ??? this killed me at 7am😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/e9f21pGZdb — Kay-jee (@Keji_PLN) August 15, 2021

The post, since being shared on Twitter, has garnered over 440 likes and several reactions. Netizens, amused by the whole incident shared their views in the comments section.

One Twitter user even asked Keji_PLN, "Was their apology accepted??" To which the person replied, "I meannn I have never had a loud neighbor who provided soup as an apology so we cool now. (sic)" Another user commented, "Now I wanna play rock band".

Now I wanna play rock band — Cassidi Revere (@CassidiRevere) August 16, 2021

see I like me some rock band too just like not at 2am — Kay-jee (@Keji_PLN) August 16, 2021

Was their apology accepted?? — Morayo 🧚🏾‍♀️ (@MightyMorayo) August 16, 2021

I meannn I have never had a loud neighbor who provided soup as an apology so we cool now 😂 — Kay-jee (@Keji_PLN) August 16, 2021

The post was even shared by a user Nextdoor on Instagram with the caption, "Can’t stay mad after this". Netizens on Instagram appreciated the neighbours for leaving an apology note and soup. One user commented, "Love this. What good guys!". Another individual commented, "That is so awesome."

