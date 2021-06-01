'Cute Or Horrifying?': Video Of Little Girl Singing To Prairie Dog Leaves Internet Divided

A heartwarming video that has now created a storm on Twitter features a little girl singing to her prairie dog. The video, which gives a real-world testimony to the human-animal bond, was shared on Twitter by Buitengebieden, a handle dedicated to feel-good videos. In the video, the toddle, decked in a blue t-shirt and bright green hair tie is seen humming a song to the rodent, while it peacefully sits in her lap.

'Just a girl singing to her prairie dog'

“Just a girl singing to her prairie dog...” wrote Buitengebieden in the caption of the 18-second clip. Since shared, the adorable video has tugged the heartstrings of many garnering over 120 thousand views, 4.5 thousand likes and a myriad amount of adorable comments." Seeing a kid being kind to animals is one of the nicest things in the world.

Just a girl singing to her prairie dog.. 😊



Sound on pic.twitter.com/8QzF0v17ho — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) May 30, 2021

However, it also left many others concerned for the safety of the little girl given the fact that prairie dogs have sharp teeth and claws and they could carry many pathogens. “Is this cute or horrifying? It’s a rodent...with huge claws...and big, nasty, pointy teeth,” commented a user. “OMG NO! They carry terrible disease. Might look “cute”, but they are a wild animal & should be treated as such,” cautioned another. Yet another user showed concern about the animal's wellbeing and commented “He's just planning his escape as soon as she stops singing and they stop filming. Poor guy.”

That prairie dog has some serious nails... — M'Lynn is vaxxed! (@KirbAnne) May 30, 2021

Am I the only one afraid the little guy is gonna scratch her eyes out?? Don’t know much about prairie dogs. No offense meant! — Lauri Neff (@lneffist) May 30, 2021

He's just planning his escape as soon as she stops singing and they stop filming. Poor guy. — Just a drop of water in the endless sea (@GoingPhase) May 30, 2021

If that’s a Richardson’s Ground Squirrel, then they carry lots of dangerous parasites — TheHotChili (@ImBoomBoomPow) May 30, 2021

Seeing a kid being kind to animals is one of the nicest things in the world. — Alma (@AlmaHernandez7) May 30, 2021

Last week, Buitengebieden a similar adorable video. The clip that has now left the internet teary-eyed, features a donkey reuniting with a little girl who raised it. Shared on Twitter, the 45-second clip shows a fully grown donkey pacing and embracing a young girl, who waits for it with her arms open. The video shot at the donkey’s stable, impeccably captures its emotions as it brays and continues to hug the girl.

“This donkey is reunited with the girl who raised it..,’ wrote the page sharing the video on Twitter. Since shared last week, the video clip has created a storm on the internet and has been viewed by over 6 and a half million people. Additionally, it has also garnered over 28 thousand retweets and attracted a wide range of comments.

Image: buitengebieden_/Twitter

