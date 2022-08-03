Indian weightlifter Vikas Thakur added a silver medal to Team India’s medal tally at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, with a combined lift of 346kg. Thakur registered the best lift of 155kg in Snatch and lifted 198kg in Clean and Jerk to take his total to 346kg in the Men's 96kg weightlifting final. Samoa’s Don Opeloge claimed the gold medal with a combined lift of 381kg, while Fiji’s Taniela Tuisuva Rainibogi claimed the bronze medal with a combined lift of 343kg (155kg in snatch, 188kg in C&J).

The 28-year-old weightlifter arrived at the Commonwealth Games listening to Sidhu Moosewala's songs and post his win, he did the late singer's signature 'Thappi' in a heartfelt tribute to him. Watch the video here:

ᴍᴀᴋɪɴɢ ɪɴᴅɪᴀ ᴘʀᴏᴜᴅ 🫡



The moment Vikas Thakur not only lifted up weights but also the nation's spirits by winning a 🥈 in Weightlifting in #CWG2022 🇮🇳#BirminghamMeinJitegaHindustanHamara 🫶#B2022 #SonySportsNetwork #SirfSonyPeDikhega pic.twitter.com/rUlXEEG07f — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) August 2, 2022

Vikas Thakur pays tribute to Sidhu Moosewala

As per PTI, Vikas Thakur, who hails from Himachal Pradesh, said that the Punjabi 'thapi' (thigh-five) was a tribute to Sidhu Moosewala.

"I did not eat for two days (after his death). I've never met him but his songs will remain with me forever. Even before coming to the competition, I was listening to his numbers. I will always be a big fan of his. He always would say 'jor bina patta de thapi bajti na' on the thigh five (you have to give it your all to achieve something)," Thakur said.

Though Thakur never got a chance to meet Sidhu Moosewala, he asserted that the late singer will always remain his 'all-time favourite. "His songs are always on my phone. Happy or sad, he (his numbers) always keeps me going", he continued. The weightlifter also told about his favourite song, which is Everybody Hurts.

Sidhu Moosewala's murder

Moosewala was gunned down at a village in Mansa on May 29, a day after his security cover was scaled down by the Punjab government. The firing took place continuously for around 10 minutes with unknown gunmen firing around 30 shots of bullets, following which the singer had 19 “firearm wounds” on his body, caused by bullets and pellets. He died within 15 minutes of the attack, while two others who were travelling with him were referred to Patiala for further treatment. The 295 singer was cremated in his ancestral village at Moosa in Punjab's Mansa district as thousands gathered to bid adieu to him.

(Image: @SonySportsNetwk/Twitter/ANI)