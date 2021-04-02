Cyclist Adil Teli Breaks World Record, Paddles From Kashmir To Kanyakumari In Just 8 Days

Aiming to break a Guinness World Record, cyclist Adil Teli, recently paddled from Budgam to Kanyakumari in a span of a little over one week. In his literal Kashmir to Kanyakumari journey, the 23-year-old traversed through a stretch of approximately 3,600 kilometres, completing the entire track in just eight days, one hour and 37 minutes. Although his feat marked new highs, he was left a little behind the current record holder Om Mahajan, who completed his route in eight days, seven hours and 38 minutes.

Although Teli has breached his mark, the Guinness World record body is yet to acknowledge his feat. After completing his five months of training in Amritsar, Teli officially applied for the record to the international body in December last year. His application got approved in March.

The journey

At 7:30 am on March 22, Teli commenced his journey from Ghanta Ghar in Sri Nagar. His ride was flagged by Pandurang K Pole, who currently serves as the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir. He finally ended his taxing journey on March 30, after reaching Kanyakumari at around 9 is on March 30. Throughout his route, the young cyclist was accompanied by a team of eight members which included a physiotherapist, doctor, camera crew amongst others. His journey was also documented and later shared on Instagram, all of which has now created a stir on the internet.

"Work hard, be kind, and amazing things will happen," he wrote sharing his picture standing alongside his bicycle. "Don’t Tell People Your Dream. Show Them,' he wrote in another post.

Image Credits: AdilTelioffcial/Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.