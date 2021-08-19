Cyclist Dedicates Mt. Kilimanjaro Climb To Sonu Sood, Actor Says 'this Keeps Me Going'

Sonu Sood shared an appreciation post for Uma Singh, a mountaineer and cyclist from Gorakhpur, who recently achieved an incredible milestone by conquering Africa's tallest peak, Mt. Kilimanjaro on a bicycle. The cyclist dedicated his amazing feat to actor turned philanthropist Sonu Sood.

The actor, who has received unrelenting love and praises for his philanthropic work amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, received a heartfelt tribute from Uma Singh. The 25-year-old Singh cycled up to the first base point of Kilimanjaro, then walked towards the summit. After reaching the peak, he unwrapped a poster of Sood that read, “The real hero of India.”.

Cyclist dedicates Kilimanjaro climb to Sonu Sood

The actor who has won the country's heart due to his selfless work during the COVID-19 pandemic, was honoured for his exemplary feat by Uma Singh. Taking to his Twitter account, Singh shared a video from the mountain top and wrote, "5th Aug. I was on top of Africa continent's highest mountain Mt. Kilimanjaro with a bicycle To salute the man who is already on top This victory is dedicated to the only real superhero @SonuSood sir Thank you sir for always being an inspiration Thanks @Sadhu_Baijnath for support (sic)."

Humbled and moved by this gesture, Sonu Sood replied back to the cyclist and wrote "Wowwwww. Now I can say that I have been to Mt. Kilimanjaro So proud Uma (sic)".

Continuing on Uma's lovely dedication, Sood wrote another tweet stating, "Heights of love! A big applaud to Uma Singh for conquering Mt. Kilimanjaro over a bicycle This is the kind of love and support that keeps me going. #GratitudeAndLove #Humbled @CyclistUma (sic)."

News agency ANI quoted Uma Singh as saying, "For the first time in my life I have met a real-life hero and I want to do something for him. He stood up for our country in difficult circumstances, regardless of his own life. You are the real hero of our country, Sonu Sood sir, and the elder brother to everyone in India."

More on Sonu Sood's upcoming projects

On the work front, Sonu Sood will next be seen in the historical action drama Prithviraj. The film is based on Prithviraj Raso, a Brajbhasha epic poem about the life of Prithviraj Chauhan. The movie features Akshay Kumar as Prithviraj Chauhan, while Manushi Chhillar makes her Hindi film debut by playing his beloved wife Sanyogita.

Sood will also be seen in the Tamil action movie Thamezharasan. The movie will also feature Vijay Antony, Suresh Gopi, Remya Nambeesan. Sood is also set to feature in the action movie Acharya alongside Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Kajal Aggarwal, and Pooja Hegde. Sonu Sood was also recently seen in the music video of Sath Kya Nibhaoge.

(Image: @sonu_sood/Instagram/@cyclistuma/Twitter)