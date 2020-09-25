Cyclist Rams Into Photographer During Romantic Proposal; Watch Hilarious Video

In a funny incident that took place during a wedding proposal of a young couple from New York, the photographer, who was capturing the beautiful moment, got hit by a cyclist. The incident took place at the iconic Brooklyn Bridge in New York and the hilarious video is now going viral on social media. In the video, the photographer can be seen colliding with an oncoming cyclist after being warned by another rider just a few seconds ago to keep away from the lane.

'The most NY proposal ever'

The video was shared by the Instagram user Chris Vigo, who was proposing to his girlfriend Angelina Rivera. The photographer was a friend of Chris and was helping him capture his special day by taking pictures. After the photographer is hit by the cyclist, Chris can be heard saying, "Ohhh! You alright bro? It's Okay...That's in the video, but we gonna edit that. You alright?" Meanwhile, Angelina can be seen laughing with another woman in the background, probably the videographer also laughing at the incident.

"If you want a proposal to never forget come propose in NYC. highly recommend," Chris captioned the post. The video has garnered more than 31,000 views since being shared two days ago. Netizens have flooded the post with funny and hilarious comments. One user wrote, "The most New York proposal ever." Another individual commented, "LMAOO the cameraman’s face in the exact moment before he got hit is epic."

