Cyclone Yaas: Giant Monitor Lizard Spotted On Kolkata's Waterlogged Street; Watch Video

Popularly known as the ‘Indian dragon,’ the gigantic predatory lizard known as the Bengal Monitor was spotted on the waterlogged streets of Kolkata on Wednesday as Cyclone ‘Yass’ battered parts of Kolkata, and East, and West Medinipur districts of West Bengal. Crawling stealthily with its sharp claws, the Bengal Monitor lizard was seen just outside the homes in the urban neighbourhood as it shocked and terrified the local residents. Many on social media speculated that the giant lizard, known to be carnivores in nature, had escaped the nearby Bangur Avenue which hosts a canal that has been overflowing due to heavy downpours.

In the now-viral footage, the mammoth greenish-grey reptile with the ventral body, which weighs approximately 7.18 kg, is casually strolling in the swamp puddle on the road. An Indian Forest Service officer, Praveen Angusamy, identified that the lizard was found swimming in the DumDum area of Kolkata. Furthermore, he urged the local residents to maintain a safe distance and not harm the creature displaced from its natural habitat. ““This Water or Bengal monitor lizard was spotted in Dum Dum, Kolkata after heavy rains from #CycloneYaas. If you see any wildlife, please inform the forest dept or district admin immediately. Do not try to catch it or try to kill the animal. A safe distance is always advisable,” he said.

Wildlife rescue service called

First responders and workers from the wildlife rescue services were seen later capturing the beast to safely release it in the dedicated habitat. Many on the internet expressed astonishment and worried about the safety of the Bengal Monitor. “Completely nonvenomous but we should keep distance from this because lizard's nail is very sharp and can be harmful,” one cautioned. “There are cases where the bite from monitor lizard has been lethal because of bacterial infection and many cases of organ failure have been reported. So yes, a safe distance from any animal is advisable. Let the experts handle these. That way it's a win-win for us and the wildlife,” another advised. “My god it’s like an alligator.. poor things washed ashore,” meanwhile one other said.

Just for my knowledge, how heavy rains or cyclone bring such animals in main city. — Rao Sandeep (@RaoSandeep22) May 27, 2021

They never harm people unless provoked. In fact having one in rural areas is good because it eats snakes. I've come across a huge one at arm's length while visiting the ruins of my maternal ancestral home in Munshiganj near Dhaka. Neither of us was afraid of the other. 🙂 — Abhijit (@abhijitc14) May 26, 2021

Whats the status now, is it in the safe place — Jagneet kaur (@kaur_jagneet) May 26, 2021

Poor thing ! I hope she was rescued — Geetanjali Singh (@anasazi02) May 26, 2021

Hope it is handed over to the forest department — Surojit Chatterjee (@SurojitMusician) May 26, 2021

Wildlife wing called for to rescue this Bengal Monitor. pic.twitter.com/iTvbPJIh7y — Adv Shafaque Haleem شفق حلیم (@AdvShafaque) May 26, 2021

😲😲😲 — somnath dey (@somnath11220085) May 27, 2021

😲😲😲😲 — Surya Basu (@SuryaBasu6) May 26, 2021

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.