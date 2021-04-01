Cyprus Bride Creates Guinness World Record For 'longest Wedding Veil', Netizens Say 'wow'

A bride from Cyprus, Maria Paraskeva, recently bagged a Guinness World Record for the ‘longest wedding veil’, measuring 6,962.6 metres (22,843 ft 2.11 in). While taking to Twitter, GWR shared the video of Paraskeva wearing the veil and further informed that it took six hours and 30 volunteers to deploy the lace veil to its full length. The caption quoted Paraskeva as well, which read, “My dream as a child has always been to break the Guinness World Records title for the longest wedding veil”.

According to the official GWR website, Paraskeva’s wedding veil is the same length as 63-and-a-half American football fields. Her wedding dress and the veil were created to meet professional standards, and the total material came to 400 euros. GWR said that the hardest part of the process for the bride was to find a factory that could produce the tulle rolls into a veil that met the professional standards and dimensions.

The measurement of the veil had taken place in a school playing field. The bride and her friends had created a custom made tool to help unravel the veil and the tool was attached to the back of a pickup truck, which then circled the field, letting out the veil. The piece that was covering Paraskeva’s face was then later joined with the rest of the pieces on-site to form the finished product.

Maria said, "We couldn't have done this without the help people that attended the event that helped to lay down the veil and the photographers".

Netizens amazed

Meanwhile, since being shared on social media, the video has garnered nearly 50,000 likes and hundreds of comments. While some users were left surprised by the world record, others jokingly asked, “Where do people get these ideas”. One user wrote, “Imagine if it had been a windy day,” another added, “May her marriage be as long and even longer than her beautiful veil”.

(Image: GWR/Instagram)



