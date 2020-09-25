‘Da Vinky’ Memes Jolt Twitter After Hungarian Duo Mispronounce Painter's Name

In a new fest online, Twitter has launched an onslaught of the comical ‘The Vinky’ memes glorifying the artists’ muse for the Mona Lisa with jokes and sarcastic posts. The trend took off after the Hungarian twins Chris and Patrick Vörös posted video using Instagram’s quiz filter. Although, in what can be called a hilarious twist, one of the two mispronounced the Italian painter Leonardo da Vinci’s name after the duo was unable to answer the presumably challenging question hurled at them by Instagram, “Who painted the Mona Lisa?”

While the twin brothers, now dubbed as The Vinky or The Vinki brothers pronounced Vinci inappropriately, users started to share memes as Netflix joined the league. Sharing a still from the movie The Social Network, an adaptation of the book ‘The Accidental Billionaire’ the streaming service wrote, "Da Vinky?". In another similar meme, the characters Winklevoss twins can be seen seated on a long table with a frozen glare, directed at The Vinky’s inadvertent creators. Another portrayed a still from the horror flick Annabelle, twitching the dialogues to suit The Vinky.

IVE GOT THE VIDEO LOL DA VINKY pic.twitter.com/1tK9XIe9gO — constance (connie) (@sokkas_sidehoe) September 23, 2020

this has lived rent free in my head since the moment i first saw it #DaVinky pic.twitter.com/yWlhJrds6j — chief snugg (@biggsnuggs) September 24, 2020

THE LAST LOONA MEMBER DA VINKY pic.twitter.com/5qQjLrbLn3 — 🥯 (@soulxcx) September 23, 2020

Netizen crack 'The Vinky' jokes

“My name is no longer Nicole Defabio it is Nicole Davinky,” wrote a user in the comments of the original twin brothers’ video. “Satan: who painted the Mona Lisa? Mammon: uh, Mona Lisa? Satan: *reveals the correct answer* Mammon: da vinky”, joked another that triggered laughter on the internet. “The Da Vinky boys are wrestlers” joked another, sharing a meme. “Of course I know what fingers are called. The thumb, the index, the middle finger, the ring finger, and da vinky,” commented another on the video.

“When did the cold war end? Summer, da vinky,” replied another, sharing the twin brother’s video. “I made my phone say The Vinky every time I plugged in the charger,” wrote a user, “I’m gonna lose my mind,” he added, sharing the hilarious video. “The last loon member, Da Vinky,” joked another. The original footage of the Hungarian brothers has accumulated nearly 4.2k views since shared on Twitter.

i’m so bored and the tl is just alexa demie and da vinky jokes pic.twitter.com/7mbK2URjNW — megiana (@suspiriaronan) September 22, 2020

Who painted the DA VINKY??

Mona Lisa? pic.twitter.com/d9qiLUz5bA — mel ♡s lucius (@melisamalfoy) September 24, 2020

WHY DO YOU LOOK LIKE THE DA VINKY GUY pic.twitter.com/MqutQL393q — ARIN ☆ ඞ (@softyeehawvibes) September 19, 2020

who painted DA VINKY?!!?

the mona lisa? pic.twitter.com/guZsq95XiG — komaedalings meet me at 7/11 im almost there (@thechoibois) September 23, 2020

da vinky ?? pic.twitter.com/uMTiimoiO9 — faiza CONNIE DAY (@normqlpeople) September 22, 2020

come play with us davinky pic.twitter.com/iutfqjdEyl — isabel nola (@isabeInola) September 23, 2020

who painted the 2D ? 2D lol! ..... DAN VINKY???? https://t.co/3bZWtjemi3 — FAULK ✨ (@zombiewormz) September 24, 2020

ask jiwon today who created the Vitruvian Man and he would say “Da Vinky” pic.twitter.com/tUVQSqcBKU — spring • 스프링키스 (@jekkibby) September 22, 2020

