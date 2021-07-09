'Dabke': Video Of Men Performing Quirky Arab Dance Moves At Wedding Goes Viral; Watch

On social media, a video of a group of men performing Arab dance during a wedding has gone viral. The video, which was uploaded on Twitter, has received positive feedback from netizens. The 30-second video is from a Lebanese wedding in Canada, and the guests are performing a traditional Arab folk dance known as 'Dabke.' A group of men can be seen holding hands and performing quirky dance moves as they move in a line and then a circle.

What is 'Dabke' dance?

Dabke combines circle dance and line dance. It is commonly seen at weddings and other happy occasions. The line forms from right to left, with the Dabke leader at the front. The head dancer switches between facing the audience and facing the other dancers.

Dabke means "stamping of the feet" in Arabic. The video was deleted from Twitter but then was shared on YouTube on the channel 'Zoomtube33', which is making rounds on social media platforms. Netizens admired the men's energy as they danced. "This is truly amazing and joyful," one user said. "So beautiful," wrote another. "Don't come to my wedding if you can't dance like this," said another.

How 'Dabke' became popular?

People in Palestinian villages and towns, Lebanon, and other Middle Eastern countries frequently lived in makeshift homes made of tree branches and mud. When cracks appeared in these homes' and rooftops' walls, people would gather to join hands and work in lines to seal the cracks. As the weather became colder, singing helped to divert people's attention away from their work and the need for warmth. Even as home-building methods and strong roof-building strategies advanced, the pattern of singing, working, and stomping remained a symbol of struggle and survival for the people. This traditional pattern was passed down through generations as work songs and traditional dances to commemorate history throughout Arab cultures.

The social function of Dabke dance was a significant development. Following the Gaza massacres, dozens of dancer-activists formed troupes to perform Dabke throughout the United Kingdom. Their spirited performances reminded the world of the humanity and value of their slain people and shed a lot of light on Palestine.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.