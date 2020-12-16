Dad Gets Huge Tattoo Similar To Son’s Birthmark To Boost His Confidence, See Pics

An image which has surfaced on the internet perfectly depicts a dad's love for his son. In order to boost his son’s confidence, a man from Edmonton named Derek Prue Sr got a tattoo exactly the same as his son’s birthmark. The man endured the pain of a tattoo needle so that his son feels confident about himself and accepts a big birthmark on his torso. A Facebook user named ‘Juicy Quill Tattoo’ shared the image of both father and son posing shirtless and flaunting their birthmark and tattoo.

Dad gets a tattoo for son

“This is derrick Jr and derrick sr. He is the dad that got his sons birthmark tattooed. Its Very cool that he could do this to help his sons confidence and that we could be a part of their story”, read the caption of the 3D image that has been uploaded on the facebook page. The son and the father can be seen flaunting the large mark on their torso as they pose for the camera in the tattoo studio. Behind them, various pieces of tattoo art can be seen hanging.

Netizens praise Derrick Senior

Since uploaded, Derrick Senior is receiving a lot of appreciation for his actions. One Facebook user wrote, "Love this, great dad and well done guys for doing this. Top work Al round ". Another Facebook user wrote, "Gods be with us in the form of our parents as they can't be in person... Namaste". The image has been shared various times, with people putting their own captions. One Facebook user wrote, "This is Dad of the year !! Amazing".

(Image Credits: JuicyQuillTattoo/Facebook)

