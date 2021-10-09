Dad Nails Cheerleader Daughter's Dance Routine; Heartwarming Video Wins Internet | Watch

Every parent takes pride in their child's success and their love and dedication are projected in a myriad of ways. One such way is when a parent is completely and utterly involved in their child's routine. A video of a cheerleader’s dad that is going viral on social media exemplifies the category.

A delightful video recorded from the stands showed how accurately and gracefully Rolland Hekili Holland pulled off each dance move seamlessly, while his daughter performed on the field after the York High School football team put a beat down on its rival Tabb High School. The incident was reported from Virginia where the entire town was at the game, BroBible reported. Speaking to Today Show, Holland revealed how he managed to put up a flawless real-time show. "I practised the dance for 20-30 minutes at a time since I started learning it a few weeks prior," he told the host.

Holland was unaware of his fame until his daughter came across his viral video on Facebook. Since uploaded by one of the viewers of the match, the video has gone viral on several social media platforms racking up over 4,000 likes on Facebook. Take a look at the heart-winning video here:

Cheer Dad does his thing following a York touchdown. Falcons lead Tabb 37-12 after 3Q ⁦@757teamz⁩ pic.twitter.com/YcK5Gq3uHI — Marty O'Brien (@MartyOBrienDP) October 2, 2021

Unlike many kids, the 15-year-old daughter of Holland, Mackenzie is extremely proud of her dad. "A lot of people think I would have been embarrassed, madam extremely proud that my daddy is here and he is doing everything with me," the teenager told Today. The video, shared on Twitter by Marty O'Brien, has brought a smile to the faces of viewers from all over the world.

'This brings tears to my eyes'

The video has garnered over 66,000 views on Twitter and invited hundreds of comments. "OMG, I love him. I want this all day," wrote one user. "This brings tears to my eyes. Sad support for his daughter is amazing. I had to work sitting High School cheerleaders but this never would have happened! Good job dad!" wrote another individual. "This is so great in multiple ways. I wonder which young woman is his daughter. I hope she was proud and not embarrassed," wrote the third.

(Image: @MartyO'Brien/Twitter)