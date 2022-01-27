'Dad Of The Year': Man Shaves Head To Replicate His Baby Daughter After Her Brain Surgery

Social media includes a varied collection of content, ranging from hilarious videos of pets to emotional photos showcasing the incredible love between parents and their children. One such image of a father and a daughter has touched several hearts once it was uploaded on social media. The selfless act of the father to support her little daughter has shown their bond cannot be described in words.

In the photo, it can be seen that a little girl wearing a pink top has undergone brain surgery. Due to the operation, the girl had to shave her head and, in that portion, stitches can be seen. To provide support and comfort to his baby daughter, the father has replicated the exact thing. He has shaved his head and made stitch marks just like his baby daughter. This little gesture has shown that the little baby is not alone in the struggle, but her father is also sharing the burden.

The adorable father-daughter photograph was uploaded on the microblogging platform Twitter under the username “@TheFigen” with the caption “The little baby had brain surgery and her dad did the same to his own hair! Made me cry!”

The little baby had brain surgery and her dad did the same to his own hair! Made me cry! ❤️pic.twitter.com/S5VDhK8HPn — Figen (@TheFigen) January 25, 2022

The man’s unique way of telling his daughter that ‘I am with you’ even without uttering a word, has gone viral on social media. The photo has received over 8,355 likes and 1,094 retweets since it was shared. Several overwhelming comments have been left by the netizens on the touching image. A social media user wrote, “Dads are good. By and large” and to that Figen answered, “Yes they are and dads do anything for their daughters.” While, another commented, “Being a dad.. my daughter means everything in my life.” And a third commented, “There’s nothing that a parent wouldn’t do for the child.”

Further, several Twitter users had shared their stories related to this incident, like, “When my son had cancer at 13, we all shaved our head in the family, a huge symbol.”

There is no greater love than that of a father for his child — SoulJahBoy (@SouljahBoy) January 26, 2022

be strong girl.. you have the best dad in the world.. — great wall ii (@greatwallii1) January 26, 2022

Of course he did, he’s her father, loves her more than anything else in the world.. — Jel❤️ (@Jelinaangell) January 25, 2022

Such an admirable act 👏👏🤗🤗 — Wasay Jalil (@WasayJalil) January 25, 2022

