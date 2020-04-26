Dad Tricks Kids With ‘letter From Boris’ Saying School Will Reopen To 7 Days A Week

A dad in UK came up with a  prank to trouble his daughters by telling them they may have to attend classes on weekends once schools reopen after lockdown.

As all the kids are enjoying their longest academic break due to the COVID-19 across the globe, a dad in UK came up with a  prank to trouble his daughters by telling them they may have to attend classes on Saturday and Sunday once schools reopen. The prank brought much delight to netizens all over Twitter.

Schwitz was tired of his daughters playing pranks on him. Hence, he decided to show them who the real prank master is. He came up with a fake letter from UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson stating that since children have been missing school for many days due to Coronavirus, they have decided to conduct classes on Saturdays and Sundays to make up for the lost time. The dad also added that this arrangement would go on for six months after schools reopen.

Soon after he informed his daughters about the fake letter, Schwitz tweeted about his daughter's reactions.

To make the prank even more convincing, Schwitz and his wife openly discussed what they would do with the extra time they would get once the kids have to attend school all seven days. Here is the whole thread of the prank:

 

Finally, the moment arrived when the dad disclosed to the daughters who the real prankster is.

The entire thread is funny and has collected thousands of likes and retweets. Check out how people reacted.

 

