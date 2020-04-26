Dad Tricks Kids With ‘letter From Boris’ Saying School Will Reopen To 7 Days A Week

As all the kids are enjoying their longest academic break due to the COVID-19 across the globe, a dad in UK came up with a prank to trouble his daughters by telling them they may have to attend classes on Saturday and Sunday once schools reopen. The prank brought much delight to netizens all over Twitter.

Schwitz was tired of his daughters playing pranks on him. Hence, he decided to show them who the real prank master is. He came up with a fake letter from UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson stating that since children have been missing school for many days due to Coronavirus, they have decided to conduct classes on Saturdays and Sundays to make up for the lost time. The dad also added that this arrangement would go on for six months after schools reopen.

My youngest has been banging on about “prank week” and has been royally pranking us all day.



Little does she know, her father is the prank master



Both of them panicking now, the bonus is that their sadness has brought a hush into the house. pic.twitter.com/IsI6MoZb2V — schwitz (@sentientbomb) April 21, 2020

Soon after he informed his daughters about the fake letter, Schwitz tweeted about his daughter's reactions.

My eldest (11) has her friends on a speakerphone group chat, she’s sent it to them, words like “it’s mandatory” are being shrieked out



This is the best day ever — schwitz (@sentientbomb) April 21, 2020

To make the prank even more convincing, Schwitz and his wife openly discussed what they would do with the extra time they would get once the kids have to attend school all seven days. Here is the whole thread of the prank:

Finally, the moment arrived when the dad disclosed to the daughters who the real prankster is.

Here’s the dumbstruck reaction to finding out that daddy is not to be trifled with in the shithousery stakes pic.twitter.com/mgCf77Ktar — schwitz (@sentientbomb) April 21, 2020

The entire thread is funny and has collected thousands of likes and retweets. Check out how people reacted.

As punishment for being rude to his sister earlier, I thought I’d try your letter on my son, worked a treat! (P.s. I gave him an ice cream after to say sorry) pic.twitter.com/7PiC2LnsoD — CHUD🥃 (@unclerico1979) April 21, 2020

Sent this to my brother, he was not impressed... pic.twitter.com/UC0crULRBZ — hannahoverton (@hannahoverton4) April 21, 2020

