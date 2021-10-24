Dad Reunites With Daughters After One Year Of Deployment; Watch Adorable Video Here

From funny videos of dogs and cats to heartwarming videos displaying the amazing bond between parents and their children, social media has a diverse selection of content. Everything can be found on the internet. Recently, a video of a dad reuniting with his two young daughters has gone viral. In the video, a father returns home after a year of deployment to discover his two incredibly adorable and loving daughters waiting for him.

It was shared on the microblogging site, by a user named GoodNewsCorrespondent, with the caption, "My daddy! My daddy's here. Father returns home after a one-year deployment." The 1-minute video starts with the man standing in front of the door, a cute little girl opens the door to see her father. She quickly screams in joy, "My Daddy," her father then picks her up. He then moves inside the house. Their mother calls for her older daughter, who is sleeping on the sofa. The man sits beside her. She then acknowledges his presence and wakes up in sheer joy and hugs him. The final visual of the video is the man holding both of his daughters.

"My daddy! My daddy's here." Father returns home after a one year deployment.(🎥:destinyjcooper)



pic.twitter.com/HLT4h0bmOk — GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) October 23, 2021

Netizens were happy to see reunion

The video was shared earlier on Sunday and quickly went viral. As of now, the video has been viewed for more than thousands of views and hundreds of people have liked it, with many retweets. It also invited a huge number of comments from people who were happy to see the reunion of the father and daughters. One of the Twitter users wrote, "Crying... That must be so hard on families, a year at a time. I remember when my father spent a few months in a hospital a state away." Another commenter wrote, "Crying"

One year ... — Steve C 🤔 , #zen (@stech72) October 23, 2021

Crying..

That must be so hard on families, a year at a time. I remember when my father spent a few months in a hospital a state away. — Tony Mac (@TonyAsh30633893) October 23, 2021

Crying 😢 — LAVeganNative 🏹 🧜‍♀️🐬🐳🐋🌊 (@LAVeganNative) October 24, 2021

Many used emojis to showcase their feelings in the comments section.

💝💝💝💝 — El 🦋 soutien aux FDO🖤🖤femmes AFGHANES 😭😭😭😭 (@ElevyneP) October 23, 2021

❤️❤️❤️ — Ma. Carolina Muñoz (@MariaCaroMunoz) October 23, 2021

😊 — René Turcotte (@RenTurcotte1) October 23, 2021

Another heartwarming video of father-son

GoodNewsCorrespondent is known for sharing heartwarming videos on the internet. Recently, it shared a video of a father-son reunion. The video shows the father arriving at a restaurant to meet his son, after serving eleven years in prison. The son was sitting in a restaurant with his friends when his father came sat alongside him. The young boy was completely oblivious to the fact that his father was seated beside him. The boy didn't recognise him at first but when he did he starts bursting out in tears.

Father & son share beautiful reunion. This boy is surprised by his father after dad finishes serving his 11-year sentence.

(🎥:itsdaprince305)❤😭



pic.twitter.com/8Cw0UmBZMC — GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) October 8, 2021

(Image: Twitter/@GoodNewsCorres1)