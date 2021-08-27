'Dad Strength': Puppies Team Up To Defeat Dad Doggo In Tug Of War, Watch Video

Internet is filled with plenty of dog videos that capture their cute antics. Adding to the unending list, a video has surfaced on social media that shows a dog and the puppies playing tug of war. The adorable video of doggos will definitely make you smile.

Dog and puppies play tug of war

The video has been posted by Reddit alongside the caption, "Team work to defeat dad, lets do this!". The puppies can be seen teaming up with each other to defeat dad doggo. In the video, a dog dad can be seen pulling the rope on one side and a puppy can be seen pulling it on the other side. As the video proceeds, the smaller puppies can be seen pulling the other end of the rope. All the doggos in the video can be seen indulged in the tug of war. Watch the video here:

The video, since being posted on Reddit, has been 99 per cent upvoted with several reactions. Netizens, amused by the video expressed their views in the comments section. One user commented, "I'm a dad, and if I had 4 kids, I'd be able to take them all together on a tug of war any day.. But of course, we have to loose on purpose..". Another user commented, "Anchor pup is doing all the work, other pups need to pick up some slack. All good dogs though, 14/10." Another individual commented, "Aww thank you for sharing this".

