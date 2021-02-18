Dadi Wins Internet With Beautiful Dance Moves, Bollywood Stars Praise Her Talent

Ravi Bala Sharma has proved that age is just a number by winning hearts with her killer dance moves. Popular as 'Dancing Dadi', The 62-year-old has taken social media by storm with her dancing videos. She has a huge following on Instagram among Bollywood celebrities like Diljit Dosanjh, Imtiaz Ali and Terrence Lewis. Soon after she shot to fame, she became an inspiration for many.

'Dancing Dadi'

When coronavirus pandemic locked everyone indoors in 2020, she made dance videos and shared it on social forums like Facebook and Instagram. The videos were shared multiple times on social media and netizens went gaga over it. She shot to fame when she earned praises from Bollywood stars. Social media influencer Bhuvan Bam, singer Diljit Dosanjh and choreographer Terence Lewis shared her video on their pages and praised her efforts and her dancing style. Watch one of the dance videos here:

Not just dancing, in one of the videos, she can be seen playing the harmonium and singing Bollywood song ‘Aoge jan tum o saajna’. There is another video where she is playing the tabla. In one of the videos, her son also joined her. In the caption of dance video with her son, she wrote, "Track Suit This one is special. Dancing with my son is always fun. Hope you will like it. Baut saara pyaar aap sabko🤗🤗♥️♥️♥️". Check out some of the videos here:

