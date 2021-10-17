The internet is filled with amazing and hilarious videos of one pet getting jealous of the owners' inclination towards another. The expressions of the furry friends not only leave viewers laughing but also makes everyone go 'aww.' In one such video, a grey, furry cat was seemingly irritated and furious at his owner petting the dog in the house.

The video has left netizens laughing out loud. The gif uploaded on an Instagram handle "Barked" showed two instances of the kitty gawking at the dog and its owner while they comfortably sat on the sofa. Take a look at the hilarious expressions here in the video:

The video opens with the cute furry doggo lying in its owner's arms and enjoying the cuddle. Next, it is seen seated beside the man on the sofa while he gently strokes its neck. In both times, the cat kept enviously staring, and what netizens have dubbed to be "dagger-eyes," at both of them with crunched eyebrows.

"Villians are not born, they are made"

The reel, since uploaded two days ago on Instagram, received over 55k views and tons of comments from the doggo's fans. While some alerted it to "sleep with one eye open," another jokingly said to sleep with "both eyes opened." Meanwhile, some others also speculated that it was the cat's "plotting face." Another commented, "Villians are not born, they are made." Lastly, many just left laughing emojis at the articulate expression of the kitty. Take a look at the comments:

"Spidercat": Spider in the body of a cat

Another cat video, which is currently doing rounds on social media, shows a little kitty's agility and strength. Shared on Reddit, the short clip opens with the cat climbing the wall with unbelievable swiftness.

As it rolls, one can see how rapidly the cute black and white kitty climbs up the wall and at one point stays clawing to it. At that moment, the owner reflects a laser light on the wall and the kitty's attention is immediately diverted. The adorable 12-second cat viral video has left some netizens bewildered and some guessing the secret behind its ability to stay hanging from the wall.

The clip, uploaded with the caption "enjoys sticking to the wall", has racked up over 43.2k views and 96% upvotes. The video also amassed tons of comments with netizens curious about the secret behind the four-legged companion's super strength.

Image: Unsplash (representative)