Dairy Worker Bathes In Milk At Turkish Factory, Arrested After Video Goes Viral

Two employees at a Turkish dairy factory were detained on November 6 following a video footage showing one taking a ‘milk bath’ at the factory’s tank as the other shot the incident on phone. In a nearly 10 second footage that emerged online, the worker in the central Anatolian province of Konya, Turkey was arrested by the cops after he was seen relaxing in a milk tank using it as a tub and showering with milk used for manufacturing of the dairy products. The footage caused a wide-scale stir on the internet that led the Turkish authorities to spring to action.

The clip was captioned as, “A 'milk bath' video shot at a dairy factory and shared on Tiktok. The factory is claimed to be 'in Konya’.” The clip that went viral was shared by a user named Neden Oldu. The footage was streamed by the Turkish news outlets, and Turkey’s daily Cumhuriyet identified the employee as Emre Sayar and his colleague Uğur Turgut. The two men had stayed back post work for a milk shower during what appears to be after-hours when other factory employees had left. One of the workers had stripped down and submerged in the cauldron of milk as he used a solitary jug to pour some milk on himself. The room can be seen full of machines that are installed in the man’s vicinity but are nonoperational at the time.

Bir süt fabrikasında çekilen ve Tiktok'ta paylaşılan 'süt banyosu' videosu.



Fabrikanın 'Konya'da olduğu' iddia ediliyor. pic.twitter.com/erkXhlX0yM — Neden TT oldu? (@nedenttoldu) November 5, 2020

Police imposed a penalty

As the clip shocked many on the internet, a Turkish commenter informed that the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry in Turkey had seized the products of the factory and it was decided to stop the operation of the enterprise. Complaints to the authorities were made by the TikTok viewers and consumers enquired if the milk will be used to manufacture products that will go on sale after the shocking incident. The Konyan authorities announced that the police had imposed a penalty on the business and the enterprise was shut down on account of health risks. Head of Directorate of Agriculture and Forestry in Konya, Ali Ergin, confirmed in a statement that a probe was launched into the matter. Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Bekir Pakdemirli ordered the facility to be closed, sources to Turkish agency Anadolu Agency (AA) confirmed.

