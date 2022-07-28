'Dal Makhni Ice-cream Roll'? This Bizarre Fusion Food Disappoints Netizens

The mouth-watering dish of dal makhni is traditionally served hot. However, in the world of fusion food, people reinvent the same food item by amalgamating different food cuisines. After Maggi ice cream, here's another food item added to the list of bizarre food combinations, 'Dal Makhni Icecream roll'. A video showing a street vendor making the Dal Makhni Icecream roll has left people on the internet disgusted.

The viral video shared on Instagram by a food vlogging account 'thegreatindianfoodie' shows a vendor pouring Dal Makhni on a cold pan of ice cream roll machine. As the video progressed, the vendor was then seen pouring some cream over dal makhani and mixing it thoroughly.

As the dal makhni paste smoothens, the vendor spreads the mix over the pan. After the mix started to freeze, he then scrapes them into small rolls and serves them with the side of naan and onion. Sharing the video, the account wrote, "Main Course and dessert Ek Saath Kaisa Laga".

Netizens react

The trending video of this bizarre food combination has been doing rounds and has left people disagreed on the internet and has accumulated around 262K views. The video has also prompted many to express their views. A user wrote, "When will you stop posting such content?". A second user came up saying, "I might just puke WHAT IS THIS". A third user wrote, "Stop this nonsense whoever is doing".

Image: Instagram/@thegreatindianfoodie