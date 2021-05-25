'Dame Kom Mane..': Bangladesh's Furniture Brand Triggers Meme Fest With Its Advert | Watch

A small-time Bangladeshi furniture shop has now sparked a meme riot on the internet, just by posting its hilarious video advert. online. Kakoli Furniture, located in the country’s central city of Gazipur recently launched its advertisement on YouTube. However, what turned out to be the highlight of the whole ad was its now-viral hook line- 'Dame Kom Mane Bhalo Kakoli furniture’ (Low price means good Kakoli furniture).

The original advert revolves around two girls playing inside the store and repeatedly chanting the hook line Dame Kom Mane Bhalo Kakoli furniture. Another part of it revolves around a conversation between a husband and his wife. In the clip, the wife could be seen asking her husband about the sofa set, saying she wanted a sofa only from popular brands. Her husband explains the qualities of this Kakoli furniture product one after another but ends up blank. However, it is then that the wife delivers the punch line ‘Dame Kom Mane Bhalo Kakoli Furniture’.

BTS to Mr Bean

Since its release last week, the “amateurish” advert quickly caught everybody’s attention. Soon, people not only in Bangladesh but in India too started superimposing it on other videos. While several edited it on videos of other ads, many went to the extent of putting it in BTS’ music video. Another Twitter edited the catchy hook line in a Mr. Bean video clip, creating a rib-tickling meme. Man internet user joked that the Kakoli Furtiturre advert. is one of the most famous thing to have come out of Bangladesh in recent times.

The Kakoli Furniture video must be one of the most shared posts in the history of Bangla Facebook now.#kakolifurniture pic.twitter.com/GCaJ7W7pJX — 𝑴𝒅 𝑺𝒐𝒖𝒌𝒂𝒕 𝑯𝒖𝒔𝒔𝒂𝒊𝒏|মোঃ শওকাত হুসাইন (@Soukat_Hussain_) May 19, 2021

Just a few months ago, telecom operators Vodafone and Idea finally unveiled their new brand identity as 'Vi'. However, although the brand new name and logo successfully managed to create quite a buzz on social media, it was also quick to spark a meme fest on Twitter as many put forth their opinion about the same. Twitterati took the micro-blogging platform by storm with numerous rib-tickling memes about Vodafone-Idea's 'Vi'. One user took a reference of the sensational Netflix show Indian Matchmaking, by sharing a photo of host Sima Taparia, to let Jio know about the pivotal role it played in the merger as he tweeted writing, "You played an important role in this matchmaking".

Image: Princel38372148/Cagnibha/Twitter/AP

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.