Dancer Stuns Internet By Doing Backflips, Splits In Perfectly Draped Saree| Watch

A dancer recently created a stir on Instagram after a video of her acing splits, backflips and other dance moves surfaced. What left the internet even more amazed was the fact, that Rukimini Vjaykumar did it all while donning a perfectly draped saree. The professional dancer, who goes by the user name ‘dancerrukmini’ on Instagram also, wrote a quirky caption while sharing her clip. “The things we can do in a well-draped saree :-)!!,” she quipped.

In the video, Vjaykumar could be seen doing flips, splits and other acrobatic poses against a backdrop of what seems to be a rural cottage. She does this all while wearing a coffee brown coloured saree. In the caption, she revealed that all the clips are behind the scene from the video that she directed last year for work yoga day called “Namami yoga vidye.”

'Queen'

Since shared, the video has been liked by over 119,321 people including writer-director Tahira Kashyap Khuranna and actor Ayushmann Khuranna. Additionally, the clip gave a chance to scores of people who flocked to the post in amusement. “hat smile after the flip.. gorgeous,” wrote a user. “you are really saree ambassador,” added another.

Just recently, gymnast Parul Arora, who made headlines by doing backflips in a saree, wished happy Holi in a unique way. Recently, she took to Instagram to share a reel, wherein she could be seen doing backflips in sarees, while also spreading colours in the air. Wishing her followers on the occasion of Holi, the national level athlete, wrote "Happy Holi to all" alongside the stunning clip.

The almost half a minute video clip starts by showing Arora doing backflips from a bench while donning a vibrant lavender colour saree. As the clip progresses, she is seen continuing her acrobatic moves while blowing a colour in the air. From yellow to red and pink to purple, she throws a myriad of coloured powders in the air, creating spectacular patterns.

(Image Credits: DancerRukmini/Instagram)

