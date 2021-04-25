Dancers From Canada Groove To Viral Tamil Song 'Vaathi Coming', Video Stuns Netizens

Indian cinema has a fan following across the globe and a recent viral video confirmed the craze. A video has surfaced on social media that features a group of men from Canada grooving to a Tamil Song Vaathi Coming from the movie Master starring Actor Vijay. The video has become a sensation on social media with netizens appreciating the performers for the effortless moves.

Canadian men dance on Vaathi Coming

The video was shared by the user Basement Gang on Instagram along with the caption Vaathi Coming. The video features three men showing off some energetic moves to the Tamil song. The video showcases the men performing in perfect coordination to the track that has amazed the netizens. The dancers have also nailed the shoulder hook step of the song. Take a look at the post.

The video has gone viral on social media and it has received 63,308 likes and accumulated reactions from netizens. The people took to the comments section to praise the amazing moves of the dancers. "WOOOO!! we loooooove to see it" Another one suggested, "More Tamil songs is a must". Another individual commented, "You just nailed it". Check out some of the reactions.

The video reminds us of an Iranian woman who was seen dancing to an iconic Hindi song. The woman was grooving to the beats of Jab Tak Hai Jaan Jaane Jahan song from the 1975 film Sholay. In the video, people were acting out different characters from the movie such as Basanti, Veeru, Sambha, Gabbar. The video has gone viral on social media and has caught the attention of people. The clip was shared by a user named Sheri Happy on Twitter and netizens are loving the video. The video starts with the woman in Basanti character, which was originally played by veteran actor Hema Malini. She starts dancing to the song. While she dances, two men playing Gabbar and Sambha, holding guns, stood there. The person who was playing the character of Veeru was standing in the background with his hands tied.

(Image Credits: Basementgroup/Instagram)

