'Dancing Dad' Shows Off His Moves For 'Chogada' In Traditional Attire, Impresses Netizens

In the most recent video, 'dancing dad,' Ricky Pond can be seen dancing with his wife and son to the song Chogada from the film Loveyaatri.

Rohit Ranjan
US

Image: Instagram/@ricky.pond


Ricky Pond, also known as the "dancing dad," is well-known on the internet for posting dance videos on Instagram. He has amassed a large Indian following as a result of his numerous videos on Bollywood songs. In the most recent video, he can be seen dancing with his wife and son to the song 'Chogada' from the film Loveyaatri, which starred Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain, and was released three years ago in 2018.

They were wearing traditional Indian clothes. While Ricky was wearing a shiny blue kurta, while his son was seen in brown and his wife is in a black and brown suit. He captioned the video, "Chogada. For any song suggestions, fill out the form! Link in my Bio."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ricky Pond (@ricky.pond)

Netizens were amazed by Ricky's moves

The video was shared two days ago and so far, it has received more than 2 lakh views and 34 thousand likes. It also welcomed a huge number of comments from Indians who were enthralled by Ricky's performance. One of the Instagram users wrote, "Beautiful nice dance three of them." Another person commented, "Happy to see u that you are dancing on Indian song."

Ricky's son Dallin J Pond was impressed by the netizens' speed in the comment section. He wrote, "Literally 8 min after posting and like 30 comments y’all are QUICK."

Ricky has shared many videos over the years, dancing in Bollywood songs, one of which is where he showed off his dancing abilities for the song 'Kala Chashma' from the movie Baar Baar Dekho, for which he was wearing black shades. He also shared another video in which he was seen swaying to the song 'Param Sundari' from the film Mimi.

A post shared by Ricky Pond (@ricky.pond)

How did Ricky start his Instagram account?

Ricky Pond's teenage children, Audrey (18) and Dallin (15) made a social media account for him on March 29, 2020, out of boredom. The 47-year-old then posted a video of himself dancing and received three times the amount of views and four times the number of likes one hour later than his son Audrey. He then moved on to Bollywood songs and impressed many Indian viewers.

Image: Instagram/@ricky.pond

