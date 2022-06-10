Dancing Dadi's Version Of JugJugg Jeeyo's 'The Punjaabban Song' Loved By Netizens; Watch

JugJugg Jeeyo's The Punjaabban Song is making the entire nation groove to its peppy beats and the song is all over the internet with different artists from all age groups performing on the track. Recently, a peppy dance video featuring a 63-year-old has created quite abuzz on the internet. Ravi Bala Sharma, also known as the 'dancing dadi' has often mesmerized social media users with her dance moves, proving age is nothing but a number.

The video has been shared on the official Instagram account of Ravi Bala Sharma alongside the caption, "When both of us girls are from Delhi then a Punjabi song is a must (translated from Hindi)." In the video, 'dancing dadi' can be seen wearing a beautiful salwar suit with her hair in a ponytail. The Internet sensation dances throughout the video with a smile on her face. Dancer Eshita Singh Aithani can also be spotted next to her in this dance video.

Netizens love dance of 'Dancing Dadi'

The clip, since being posted on social media, has garnered over 118K likes and several reactions. Netizens took to the comments section to appreciate the woman for her beautiful dance moves to the song. Some of the social media users also dropped heart emoji in the comments section. One user commented, "Love this. The best version I’ve seen so far of #thepunjaabbansong" Another user commented, "Outstanding energy ma'am superb" Another netizen commented, "Daadi looks soooo beautiful ".

Image: Instagram/@ravi.bala.sharma