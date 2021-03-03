'Dancing Pheras': Video Of Bride & Groom Dancing During Wedding Ceremony Divides Internet

Footage of a bride and groom dancing at the wedding during their phera ceremony has caused a stir on the internet. Shared by Vedant Birla, Chairman and MD of Birla Precision Technologies, the nearly 26-second clip show a jovial couple shaking a leg while taking Mangal phera, considered a pious ritual of the Hindu wedding that has left the netizens divided. “Is this marriage or sacrificial rituals? Do not forget that you are respected in the world, only because of your culture and values,” read the caption on the footage in the Hindi language. With more than 4.2 lakh views, the video attracted mixed responses as some found the couple’s lively spirit worth appreciating while others denounced the act as ‘shameful’ and contrary to the Indian culture.

ये शादी है या संस्कारों की आहुति? ये मत भूलिए आप दुनिया में पूजनीय हैं तो केवल अपनी संस्कृति और संस्कारों की वजह से। pic.twitter.com/jZHtEfZpD7 — Vedant Birla (@birla_vedant) March 2, 2021

Shortly after it was shared, the wedding footage drew flak from the commenters who disregarded the bride for dancing in her own wedding. “Pathetic, I hate it when the bride comes dancing that’s not our culture,” one wrote. Another rebuked, “How did the elders in the family allow this?” Meanwhile one other said, “Today's generation comes from past generations. Don't forget this. And somewhere past generations become weak to teach right lessons to their next generation in the right way and so on. This thing happens,” one other said sharing their thought. “Not too long until this will be adopted by all cringed to see the bride entering in dancing, madness completely,” one other condemned.

'Not offensive', says the internet

Meanwhile, some users fired tweets in support of the couple saying that the wedding was all about their big day and how the bride-to-be and her husband wanted to take the ceremony forward. “Someone rightly said, if you don’t agree with their thoughts just move on, it’s none of your business. Their life, their choice,” one user responded. “Times, when brides used to come crying, are gone,” another defended. “That what people with regressive mindset thinks. Why shouldn't the bride dance it off? What's wrong with it? Nothing! Men and women are equals, If men can dance, Women can too,” one other said. The internet was seemingly divided about dancing in one’s own wedding, with some reminding that times, they are a changing and it wasn’t offensive to dance in one’s own wedding.

yes, our culture is to leave bride after marriage and run away. isnt it ? — hermes (@HermesEloquence) March 3, 2021

It's about hurting the sentiments. If one cannot follow rituals properly, better to not follow at all. There are other ways to merry why to take "7fera" like this. No one is gonna force them to follow culture.

This is not our culture.

Hope you got your answer. — Abhishek Raj (@thekashyapx) March 3, 2021

Sensitivity to cultural beliefs should be respected. The Bishnoi community is so highly respected in protecting wildlife & nature. It wouldn’t be good if someone disrespects or mocks their beliefs or values. — Jaidev Singh (@jaidevsb) March 3, 2021

Agreed...It's their choice, similarly it's @garg_trupti choice to express what she doesn't appreciate 😊 🙏 — Deepika Priya (@DeepikaPriya10) March 3, 2021

Thing is these people don't want others to be happy. — Evil Morty (@Prayag_13) March 3, 2021

Who decides culture?

Where are d parameters ?

Who defines d standards?

Culture needs to evolve & so does the rites & trandition.

If not lets go back to

Jauhar

Sati

Bal Vidhawa

Dev Daasis



Or even Polygamy

It was 1951 Hindu Marriage act which banned it.

Do we go back there?🙏 — A punny Patel (@Hum_bharateeya) March 3, 2021

Looks like groom is forced to dance with her 😂 — Mast_malang 🎯 (@ascool_395) March 3, 2021

It doesn't take a degree to understand that it is a idiotic showoff downgrading the essence of rituals. — Rohit Choudhary (@R0hit_Ch0udhary) March 3, 2021

