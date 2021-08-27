Danish Sait Explains What All Zoom Meetings Sound Like, Netizens Say 'so Relatable'; Watch

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, while working people have adapted to Zoom meetings and online corporate calls, Comedian Danish Sait’s most current video captured the essence of every online meeting ever. Titled “Hi", Danish shared a video on Instagram, imitating the characteristic manners in which people behave in Zoom meetings. In the clip, he is seen repeating the word “Hi” many times.

In the video, Danish plays on the technical snags that hit the online calls or the fact that people often forget to unmute themselves or that they inform other individuals of mundane and obvious points. This includes saying “Hi, you’re on mute” or “So, let’s take this meeting forward” quite a few times. The text on the video even asks, “Hi! What is everybody on these corporate calls smoking?”

Since shared, the video has been liked by 87,000 internet users. Netizens are impressed by Danish Sait's eye for detail. “Attention to detail, who else noticed the Hi on Mute,” wrote one user. “Didn't know when the video ended, kept on watching for 4 min,” added another.

Some users even flooded the comment section with typical reactions that Danish had missed in his video. “Hi am I visible?” wrote one. “Hi, is my voice clear,” added another. One user even added, “Hi, please turn on the video”.

Danish issues apology for Zomato video

Meanwhile, last week, Danish issued an apology after he received a backlash for his Zomato video. Danish took it upon himself to experience what it is like to be a delivery professional in Bengaluru. After receiving a backlash for not depicting the reality of the job, the comedian took to Twitter and posted an unconditional apology. The Indian stand up comedian posted an apology, where he acknowledged the points a Twitter user made in his open letter.

The apology note read, "Hey! Thanks for this. I respect the work that you do, & it wouldn't be right for me to contest any of the points you've raised." "I promise you the intent of the video came from a good place, the purpose was to celebrate & appreciate what delivery partners do, infact that's how the video ends- it emphasises on how much easier they make our lives," he added. Sait concluded his apology, "Please accept my apology, I've taken the material down from all my social handles. Thank you".

(Image: Instagram)