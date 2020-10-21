Danish Woman Creates World Record For Running Fastest 100m In 'high Heels' | WATCH

Guinness World Records recently recalled how Majken Sichlau acquired the title of being the woman who covered the fastest 100 metres wearing high heels. Even though the record was created way back in May 2015, Guinness World Record posted the video of the event only recently on its social media accounts. Starting off by saying ‘Throw Back to’ or TBT, it said, “Fastest 100m in high heels (female) ðŸ‘ â±ï¸ 13.557 sec by Majken Sichlau.” Creating in Denmark, Sichlau covered the distance in just 13.557 seconds during the Tarnby Games 2015 at Tarnby Stadium in Copenhagen on May 2, 2015. However, since the video was recently posted, the internet users are left spellbound and some even thanked the authorities for sharing the “impressive” moment.

Watch:

Netizens talks about Sichlau’s ‘ankles’

The short clip has already garnered more than 50,000 likes and hundreds of likes and comments. While most Instagram users were seen expressing their astonishment with “how fast” she is running, others quickly talked about “how strong are her ankles”. Somebody even wrote in comments that “ankles have left the chat” indicating that it was impossible for the body part to not hurt after sprinting. Many united to say that it will ‘take forever’ for someone else to break the record.

Someone questioned, “So there is a record for male in high heels? Asking for a friend,” while another had to ask, “How high constitutes being a ‘high heel’?” Others wrote, “Still faster than me doing a normal 100m” or “That is faster than what I can run 100 meters”. One internet users went on to say, “My ankle broke just from watching this.” Another netizen wrote, “That is actually amazingly impressive.”

Read - Kenyan Athlete Peres Jepchirchir Breaks Her Own World Record For Women-only Half Marathon

Read - 70-year-old Indian-origin Irish Man Covers 40,075 Km In 1500 Days, Eyes World Record

Meanwhile, a woman surfer from Brazil rode a 70-foot tall wave, earning a mention in the Guinness World Records. In a clip posted by Guinness World Records' Twitter handle, Maya Gabeira can be seen riding the 73.5ft tall wave, the largest ever surfed in history. The Brazilian surfer now holds a record of the largest wave surfed- unlimited in the female category.

NEW RECORD: Largest wave surfed - unlimited (female) - 73.5 foot (22.4 metres). Congratulations to Brazil's Maya Gabeira ðŸŒŠðŸ„ðŸ»‍â™€ï¸



ðŸŽ¥ @wsl / Pedro Miranda pic.twitter.com/I71oqKYadS — GuinnessWorldRecords (@GWR) September 10, 2020

Read - Juventus Could Swap Ronaldo In Stunning World Record £360m Deal For Mbappe: Reports

Read - 'Holy Cow'! Bull Gets Guinness World Records Title For Longest Horns Measuring Over 8 Feet

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.