Daughter Imitates Mother On WFH, Hilarious Video Surpasses 15 Million Views; WATCH

Picture credit: @ColleenChulis/Twitter 


Colleen Chulis had no idea that a comical video of her daughter mimicking her would receive such a positive response when she posted it on LinkedIn in April. Three months later, the video has surpassed 5 million likes on Facebook and 15 million views on LinkedIn. Adelle, an 8-year-old from Virginia, can be seen imitating her mother, who was forced to work from home owing to the pandemic.

The girl can be seen pretending to be working on her computer at her mother's desk in the 1-minute-23-second footage. She then pretends to be on the receiving end of a phone call and grabs a notepad to jot down vital instructions, just like her mother does. Adelle portrays her mother's reaction as her children enter the room unexpectedly in the video. By whispering or snapping, she tries to quiet them down.

While sharing the video on LinkedIn, she wrote, "My 8-year-old daughter asked me last night if she could do an impression of me. I wasn’t sure what to expect. This was the first and only take. I figured many of you might relate (and laugh) with the snapping and the multi-tasking. Covid changed a lot of things this past year and this has been a lot of my reality" (sic).

Hilarious video of daughter imitating mother

People reacted in a hilarious way to the viral video. One of the Twitter users wrote, "And a star is born. There is no stopping her now!!" Another user wrote, "just saw this on youtube and OMG, your daughter is the same personality type as mine... I LOVE HER SO MUCH" (sic). Many people relate well to the video as they are bound to do work from home due to the pandemic. One of the users wrote, "Hysterical and going on in many households these days!" (sic)

