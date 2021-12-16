A recent social media thread started by a daughter wishing her mother on the latter's wedding, fifteen years after she walked out of a toxic marriage, is taking the internet by storm.

"Girl, you slay!" the Twitter user, who goes by the name 'mommy' on the microblogging site, wrote starting the thread. "Can't believe mom is getting married," she informed happily as she shared a picture of herself with her mother. In the picture te user can be seen with the bride, getting the mehndi done for her mother. She

can’t believe mom is getting married GURL U SLAYY pic.twitter.com/Jo5LwlTlRb — mommy (@alphaw1fe) December 15, 2021

In an emotional outburst, she followed the post, with a series of tweets, saying, "She's the best. I'm sorry I'm spamming but can you see my excitement I am crying."

SHES SO HAPPY CANT BREATHE pic.twitter.com/mXYloNmRyu — mommy (@alphaw1fe) December 15, 2021

she’s the best im sorry im spamming but CAN U SEE MY EXCITEMENT IM 😭 pic.twitter.com/2E1ePpKiVy — mommy (@alphaw1fe) December 15, 2021

'I am very proud of her'

In another tweet, the user revealed that she and her 16 year-old-brother were initially hesitant to have a man in the family. However, she said, they are now happy to welcome a father figure in their lives.

the fact that me and my 16yo brother weren’t in favor of having a man in our family but NOW? WE’RE SO AO HAPPY TO WELCOME A FATHER FIGURE IN OUR LIVES — mommy (@alphaw1fe) December 15, 2021

Congratulating her mother, the user wrote, "I am very proud of her, in the society were divorced/widows are seen with different perspective, she is remarrying... proud of her and congratulations (sic)".

Ahhhh!! CONGRATULATIONS TO HER...AND MORE IF SHE GOT RID OF TOXIC MARRIAGE...tbh ! I am very proud of her, in the society were divorced/ widows are seen with different perspective , she is re marrying... proud of her and congratulations — shines⁷| मैं एक और मेरे सात 💗 (@btsshinesthic) December 16, 2021

Netizens shower love and well-wishes

Since being shared, the post has garnered over 17,000 likes and several positive reactions. Netizens showered love and best wishes to the user's mother as she started her new life.

"Congratulations... As a toxic marriage survivor myself, this makes me so happy. Bless you all! (sic)" a user wrote, while another commenter, "O I find it so heart-warming when children r so happy for their parents n support them. (sic)"

Here's a look at a few more reactions:

