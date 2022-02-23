David Warner seems to be a huge fan of Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rise and took to his Instagram account on Wednesday to prove the same yet again. The Australian cricketer uploaded a short clip from the film, in which he swapped Allu Arjun's face with his own, giving the clip a hilarious twist. The short video also featured Rashmika Mandanna, who took on the role of the leading lady in the film.

David Warner in Pushpa: The Rise

The cricketer headed to his Instagram account and gave his fans a treat as he shared a hilarious glimpse of his face over Allu Arjun's face in a few scenes from his latest release Pushpa: The Rise. Warner wrote, "#pushpa sooo good," as he added several laughing emoticons and won praises from fans and followers. Netizens quickly headed to the comments section of the post on Wednesday and referred to him as 'puspha warner' as they hailed him for the clip.

Watch the video here:

David Warner's 'Pushpa: The Rise' videos

This is not the first time Warner has uploaded creative videos related to the Allu Arjun-starrer on his Instagram account. He recently shared a clip re-enacting a popular scene from the movie along with his daughter. The father-daughter duo was seen lip-syncing the famous dialogue from the hit film, "Pushpa nam sunkar flower samjhi kya? Fire hai mein, jhukunga nahi." The cricketer apologised for the 'bad lip-syncing' and mentioned that his daughter wished to join him for the video as he wrote, "Pushpa nam sunkar flower samjhi kya? Finish this dialogue for me?? India wanted to join lol. Sorry for the bad lip-syncing #pushpa."

David's three daughters, Ivy Mae, Isla Rose, and India Rae also hopped onto the Saami Saami dance challenge and grooved to the hit number from the film. The trio was seen in their swimsuits in the backyard of their home and received heaps of love from fans online. Warner captioned the post, "Girls wanted to try Saami Saami song before mum and dad #pushpa @candywarner1". The actor headed to the comments section and wrote, "Sooo cutee."

Image: Instagram/@davidwarner31