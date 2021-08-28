David Warner Swaps Face With Rajnikanth In New Video; Netizens Want Him To Turn Actor

Australian opener David Warner, who always find time to entertain his fans even off the field, has again left his followers enthralled on Friday by sharing a dance video on a chartbuster song from Rajnikanth movie. Warner, in his latest Instagram post, uploaded a funny video of his face swapped with the Tamil superstar. The clip in which Warner can be seen dancing was taken from the superhit movie Enthiran. The movie, directed by S. Shankar was released in 2010.

The 34-year-old known with monikers ‘The Bull’ or ‘The Reverend’ of the Australian Cricket team, took to Instagram and asked his fans to guess the movie. As usual, the post shared by the Australian opener on August 27, went viral on the social media platform within minutes of uploading it. The viral video is now watched by over 1 million social media users and the count is still going on. Meanwhile, netizens were quick to guess the name of the movie, some users applauded Australian cricket's effort to bring a smile to the face of millions of social media users.

"Thalaiivvaaa," one of the Instagram users guessed the name of the superstar in which Warner was dancing. "Australian Rajinikanth," commented another Instagram user. While some users have invited the Australian cricketer to debut in the Tamil film industry. "David Bhai come to Telugu film industry," read the comment of one such user. Meanwhile, some users invited him to come to Hyderabad to play IPL. "Warner anna big fan from Hyderabad do well in IPL," commented the user.

This was not the first time when David Warner shared pictures or videos related to Indian movies. Earlier, he mimicked Akshay Kumar's character from the 2007 Bollywood blockbuster ‘Phir Hera Pheri’. The 34-year-old Australian cricketer took to his Twitter handle and wrote: “Who did it better?” as he recreated the famous pose of ‘Raju' played by Akshay Kumar. Warner fascinated the fans with more stills where he could be seen copying Akshay Kumar in a new floral print shirt with sunglasses, ready to launch his new venture focused on selling a money-making scheme ‘25 din me paise double’ to a gullible customer Rajpal Yadav.

