DC Shootout: 8-year-old Says 'I Was Kind Of Prepared' For It, Leaves Twitter Terrified

An eight-year-old girl’s "prepared" reaction to the shooting that jolted Washington DC on Saturday has brought out the grim reality of gun violence across the United States. The shooting attack which left three people injured, occurred outside the Nationals Park baseball stadium during a match between San Diego Padres and Washington Nationals. While the incident sent chills down the spine of many, Faris Nunn, described the issue casually stressing that she was "kind of prepared" and is always anticipating something to happen.

Speaking to wusa9, Nunn said that was sitting in the third baseline with her siblings and parents when she heard the shots outside the stadium gates. However, she wasn’t aware of what was happening. “I saw people looking that way,” she told the media outlet. "And I didn’t know what was going on until I heard someone say get out, so I just started going under the seat,” she continued. Questioned further on how she was feeling, Nunn asserted that it was the second shooting she had witnessed and that she was "kind of prepared" because she is always "expecting something to happen.”

Faris Nunn, 8, was sitting by third base in Nationals Park with her family when shots rang out: “It was my second shooting. So I was kind of prepared ... I always am expecting something to happen.”



We don’t have to live like this. Text ACT to 644-33. pic.twitter.com/5ESwhgBfJP — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) July 19, 2021

'What kind of world'

Meanwhile, her reaction has triggered outrage on the internet with many questioning the "kind of world" they have created for the world. "And sadly, all school-age children these days are familiar with mass shooting drills. How can we justify the violent, dangerous, hate-filled world we are passing down to our children?," wrote a user. "Sadly it’s been normal in DC since the late 80’s and I’m sure it’s similar in other major cities…the trauma impacts everyone in certain zip codes while others continue on oblivious and unwilling to balance the economic inequalities lead to poverty & violent crime," added a second. "I always am expecting something to happen", she said, chewing her nails. Eight years old. What have we done?," asserted a third Twitter user.

Image: AP

