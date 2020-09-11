'DECADE OF ICONIC DABANGG' Trends As Fans Praise 'mass Entertainment Of The Decade'

Today, September 10, 2020 marked 10 years of Dabangg. On this special occasion, Salman Khan's fans took to their twitter handles to make 'DECADE OF ICONIC DABANGG' viral on social media. Fans celebrated 10 years of Dabangg by sharing various videos and posts from the film along with tweets that showcased their fondness for the film.

'DECADE OF ICONIC DABANGG goes viral

The line 'Decade of iconic Dabangg' went viral within a few hours. A fan gave a detailed description of the film in his tweet. He tweeted that the word Dabangg meant fearless, someone who doesn't care about things. He added the film had incredible action, songs, dialogues and is perfect family entertainment. Take a look at the tweet:

#Dabangg means fearless. Someone who doesn't care a damn! Incredible action, incredible songs, incredible dialogues and a perfect family entertainment. The character of Chulbul Pandey is one of most popular in India.



DECADE OF ICONIC DABANGG — Fa®!¥a (@SiDdiqUi_FaRiY) September 10, 2020

Another Salman Khan fan tweeted about the film. He titled the tweet as 'DECADE OF ICONIC DABANGG'. He mentioned that it released on 1,800 screens in India & 300 screens overseas and became the highest opener of all time across India. He also added that it won a national award and Dabangg was remade in Tamil as Osthe & Telugu as Gabbar Singh.

DECADE OF ICONIC DABANGG

- Released on 1,800 screens in India & 300 screens in overseas.



- Became highest opener of all time across India.



- Highest opening week nett grosser.



- Won a national award.



- Remade in Tamil as Osthe & Telugu as Gabbar Singh.#Dabangg — Hariom (@salmankhanhk) September 10, 2020

Another fan took to Twitter to enlighten other fans about the remakes of Dabangg. The Twitter user has made a collage of Dabangg and the Tamil and Telugu movie posters. The fan tweeted that South Movie remakes were inspired by Chulbul Pandey's Dabangg. Take a look:

South Movies were made which were Inspired by Chulbul Pandey #10YearsOfDabangg



DECADE OF ICONIC DABANGG



Jeete hai Shaan se @BeingSalmanKhan fan ke naam se pic.twitter.com/fuah4Jvm1A — SHAHID Sᴀʟᴍᴀɴɪsᴛᴀɴ (@SSALMANISTAN) September 10, 2020

Another fan called it a 'mass entertainment' series. He has shared a fan art of Dabangg, highlighting the major achievements of the film. The fan art looks quirky with Salman Khan in different poses. Here's the tweet:

Its been a massive 10 years for the Block-Buster #Dabangg which is the mass entertainment of the Decade with 3 series 🔥👌



DECADE OF ICONIC DABANGG

Chulbul Pandey 😎#10YearsOfDabangg pic.twitter.com/0PJf9y4Rdu — Venkatesh Bharadwaj🇮🇳 (@VBharadwaj02) September 10, 2020

10 years of Dabangg

Dabangg received widespread acclaim from fans. Chulbul Pandey's larger than life personality and dialogues drew audiences to theatres.

Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram post

Sonakshi Sinha took to her Instagram to celebrate the anniversary of the movie which also marks her 10 years in Bollywood. She made her debut in the industry with Dabangg. She wrote a heartfelt caption and shared a video showcasing all the roles she has played till date. Take a look:

