Deepfake Videos Raise Alarm As Famous Personalities Become Victim Of New Technology

The deepfake technology, which TikTok users are using to impersonate Hollywood actor Tom Cruise, has caught netizens attention and has also raised alarm. Deepfake is the new age photoshop that gives a person the power to make anyone do anything on camera. The video looks and sounds too real to be fake due to which law commissions across the globe are considering proposals to make it illegal to create deepfake videos without consent.

2 years ago on stage I was asked “when will Deepfake video/audio impact trust & be believable in social engineering?” My response then was that we were 2 years away from undetectable Deepfakes. I wish my prediction then was wrong. We need synthetic media detection + labels ASAP. pic.twitter.com/yUUOTDepYY — Rachel Tobac (@RachelTobac) February 26, 2021

Deep fakes are getting scary good and taking over TikTok. Every public figure should just be on there with a verified account - even if they don’t want to make content - to make it easier to identify their fakes. Here’s Tom Cruise: pic.twitter.com/xoSJt1bvVR — lauren white (@laurenmwhite) February 25, 2021

READ: Moray Eel Undergoes Emergency Surgery In Kerala After Attack By Another Fish, Now Stable

From former US President Barack Obama to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, famous personalities have been a victim of this new technology. Recently, a clip started doing rounds on the internet where Obama was heard saying that President Trump is a “complete dips***”. However, that definitely was not the former President using such crass language for Trump.

In another clip, Hollywood actor Tom Cruise was seen performing magic tricks and playing golf in a field. Zuckerberg was also seen in a video saying, “Imagine this for a second: one man with total control of billions of people's stolen data, all their secrets, their lives, their futures”. However, all these videos were proved to be a deepfake.

READ: 'Gravity-defying Proposal': Pilot Offers Ring To His Girl In Midst Of Skydiving; Watch

UK considering to make deepfakes illegal

The world of deepkaes allows anyone to swap faces. It can make anyone do anything and all one needs to do is spend some time morphing the clip. This new age of photoshop may look fun, but it is also dangerous. As several internet users have also started to use the MyHeritage app, which is intended for nostalgic use, the UK government said that it is considering legislation on deepfake technology. According to BBC, the law commission is considering proposals to make it illegal as the result of the video could be controversial too.

It is worth noting that back in 2020, UK’s Queen Elizabeth II was seen dancing on a table. While the clip was fake, other videos, however, are usually crafted so well that it is nearly impossible to tell if it is real or fake. Previously, Tesla stocks had also crashed after CEO Elon Musk was seen smoking marijuana on a live show. Similar videos can be crafted on some other known personality as well which could lead to his/her rise or fall.

READ: Video: Dog Sleeps Through Robbery Training Drill, Netizens Say 'Lucky Is Lurking'

READ: National Highway Authority Achieves Rare Feat By Constructing 25km Road In Record Time



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.