Deepika Padukone As Indian Sweets Is The Right Amount Of 'meetha' You Need; See Pics

During the lockdown, if you have been missing eating sweet dishes from your favourite vendor or are indulging in overeating of homemade sweets, then you must check out some of Deepika Padukone's pictures that have been going viral on the internet. According to the actor's fan page, she reminds her fans of some of the irresistible Indian sweets. It is the right amount of sweetness you need right now as the pictures are a fun source of entertainment. The picture of the comparison of the Piku actor with some of the most loved Indian sweets is amusing and fans have been sharing it for a light-hearted moment. Check out some of the posts below.

Read | Deepika Padukone Reveals The Series She Is Currently Binge Watching At Home

Feast your eyes on these ‘Deepika as Mithai’ photos

Read | Deepika Padukone Shares Picture With Her Mother Ujjala Padukone; Says 'love You Amma'

Fan reactions to the viral pictures:

Source: Instagram

What's next for Deepika Padukone on the work front?

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Chhapaak, a Meghna Gulzar film. Chaapaak was a heart touching movie and was based on a real-life acid attack survivor Laxmi. The movie was well-received by critics. Deepika has a lot lined up her way and will be seen next in ’83 as Ranveer Singh’s character’s wife. '83 is a sports biopic and revolves around the Indian cricket team winning the Cricket World Cup.

Read | Deepika Padukone Drops Cute Reply On Co-star Ananya's Video, Latter Says 'miss You Deepu'

On another note, Deepika Padukone has a huge fan following across the world and is looked up to for her fashion and style statements. The actor has appeared at prestigious fashion events and has always managed to look drop-dead gorgeous. Unarguably, she is able to rock everything from lehengas to western outfits, and she is popularly considered to have unarguably the best airport looks.

Disclaimer: Please note the images were originally shared by @pulpkey on their Twitter page and was later shared by a fan page on Instagram.

Read | From Deepika Padukone's Shopping Fail To Ariana Grande's Boyfriend, Today's Top Stories

Read | 14-year-old Baker Treats Deepika Padukone With The 'most Comforting' Cake; See Picture

Image Credits: Pulpkey Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.