Dehydrated Armadillo Drinks Water From Truck, Video Melts Hearts

With soya bean farming leaving patches of once green fields pale, and newly uncovered earth destroying the habitat for rare species in Brazil, footage of an exhausted and dehydrated armadillo that fled from degraded land on a forlorn highway where it drank water from a truck’s flowing pipe has disheartened the internet. Shared on Twitter by Science girl, the 50-second clip was shot by Caio Borges in which the feeble, thirsty creature desperately drank water flowing from the lorry pipe on to a dusty, muddy ground.

As per reports, the tiny scaled animal was a victim of growing capitalism of soya bean farming in Cerrado, Brazil that deforested its home clean putting the small creature at risk with nowhere to go. He was spotted limping alongside a dirt track by a man loading the truck. Borges was stockpiling grain from a farm to head to Campo Novo do Parceis in mid-west Brazil with his brother when he noticed the small brown coloured animal lost, walking slowly in the middle of the highway that often has speeding trucks. The animal looked like it had been roaming for a long while as it looked tired, hungry, and exhausted, according to Borges.

With the creature suddenly looking towards Borges with hope, as per his statement, he felt like tiny armadillo was asking for help. Therefore, the man directed jutted pipe at the tiny creature as it placed its small head under the guzzling water and touched its small feet in the pool and slurped some water.

Deforested vast lands, drought, and lack of rain

While these creatures are known to burrow their homes in moist soil in the green forests, the soya bean farming deforested vast lands, caused drought and the lack of rain, displacing many from their lands, as per a study. While most perish due to lack of food and a home, some venture out in search of habitat and succumb to hunger. “I wish they could live in my climate. I'd let them live in my yard and dig all the holes they wanted,” wrote a sad user on the clip that accumulated 12.1k views. “It is a pity nothing long term could be done to help that little guy,” wrote the second.

