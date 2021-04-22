Delhi: 9-year-old Boy Becomes The Fastest To Recite Shiv Tandav Stotram

A nine-year-old boy from Delhi has set a new record of reciting 15 shlokas of the Shiv Tandav Stotram in just 55 seconds and 29 milliseconds. Vivaan Gupta, a student of Bal Bharati Public School Pitampura has been awarded the title by India Book of Records. Vivaan was inspired by his grandmother who used to recite the shlokas of the Shiv Tandav Stotram. Shiv Tandav Stotram is a Sanskrit hymn that describes the power and beauty of Lord Shiva. It is believed that Ravana composed the hymn to praise Lord Shiva.

Vivaan sets record of reciting shlokas

He started reciting shlokas every day and it was one day during the practice that his grandfather heard his recitation. He was stunned to see his grandson was able to not only memorize complex phrases but also recite them at fast speed. Anil Gupta, Vivaan's grandfather said that he is happy and proud of his grandson. He further said that Vivaan achieved the record by working hard.

"I am brimming with happiness to see our kid establishing the record. It was not easy to memorize all these complex shlokas, let alone recite them in record time. But Vivaan's hard work and perseverance have paid. I can't be more happy and proud".

Vivaan is also the youngest Indian to visit all continents of the world. He has registered himself in the India Book of Records as well as the Asia Book of Records. Vivaan has been able to travel to all 7 continents within 4 years. He commenced with Canada in 2015 and finished with Australia in 2019. Overall, Vivaan has visited 32 countries. On being asked about what he enjoyed most in his travels, Vivaan responded that he liked the penguins in Antarctica. Furthermore, he not only loved being in Lapland, Finland, but also thoroughly enjoyed the wildlife safari in Serengeti National Park, Tanzania, and diving in the Great Barrier Reef in Australia.

(Inputs and Image from ANI)