Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's Lookalike Caught Selling 'chaat' In Gwalior; Watch

If you visit 'Gupta Ji ki swaadisth chaat' in Gwalior you might be taken aback after seeing a spitting image of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal selling scrumptious treats! A lookalike of the Delhi Chief Minister was spotted selling 'chaat' in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh recently. The video of the Kejriwal doppelganger was shared by Karan Dua, founder of the food-blogging site 'Dilsefoodie'.

Speaking to the lookalike who runs the famous chaat stall in the city, the food blogger asked him about his uncanny resemblance to the Delhi Chief Minister. "If you wore a muffler in the cold, no one will be able to distinguish you from Kejriwal," Dua told Gupta, to which the latter laughed.

Speaking about his chaat stall, the doppelganger said that many people have pointed out his similarities with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, but joked that there was no connection between him and the Delhi CM.

"I have papdi chat, palak papdi, dhai vade, samose, kachodi, meethi samosa, gulab jamun. So many people tell me I look like Arvind Kejriwal, many people have also commented this in my previous videos as well. But there is no connection," he laughed.

The video of the 'duplicate' Kejriwal has gone viral over social media with several netizens expressing their amazement over the chaat-owner's looks. The video has so far garnered over 202,477 views, 9.3K likes, and over 288 comments since it was shared on Youtube page- Dilsefoodie.

Netizens react

