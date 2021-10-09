Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia Introduces His New 'friend' Who Can Speak Three Languages

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia recently shared a sweet post about meeting a five-year-old boy, who is fluent in three languages. Taking to Twitter, Manish Sisodia introduced his new "little friend" Hiten to his social media followers. The post of Sisodia has grabbed the attention of netizens, who praised the little boy for his skills.

In the post on the microblogging site, Manish Sisodia mentioned that Hiten is fluent in three languages, French, Sanskrit and English. Sisodia, in his tweet, shared two pictures of his interaction with a five-year-old boy named Hiten. In his tweet, Manish Sisodia said, "Today, I made a new little friend. At the age of five, he is fluent in three different languages: French, Sanskrit, and English. It was really nice to meet you, Hiten." Take a look at the post:

Today, I made a new little friend. At the age of five, he is fluent in three different languages: French, Sanskrit, and English.



It was really nice to meet you, Hiten. pic.twitter.com/fm0K0TlI2O — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) October 7, 2021

The post has gathered over 4000 likes and several reactions. Netizens, amazed to know about the skills of the little boy shared their reactions. One user wrote, "God bless the boy !" Another individual commented, "Wow such a talented." Another user commented, "Hard work pays off." Even the little boy Hiten responded to the post of the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. In his reply to the post, Hiten Kaushik thanked Sisodia for his cooperation and blessings. Check out some netizens reactions:

So Sweet😍 — SMC CC2 (@Cc2Smc) October 7, 2021

Thanks sir for your cooperation and blessings — Hiten Kaushik (@HitenKaushik1) October 7, 2021

Very nice sir 🙏🙏 — Ramesh Chauhan (@RameshC14161009) October 7, 2021

♥️ — Pragya Gupta (@Pragya025) October 7, 2021

👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼🍫 God bless the boy ! — Anshoo Vasudeva (@AnshooVasudeva) October 7, 2021

Great — PRAVEEN KUMAR TOMAR (@pktomar1962) October 7, 2021

👏👏 — Saurav Raghuwanshi (@SsouravSingh) October 7, 2021

Hard work pays off. — Rocky Rocks ریان (@RayyanTheLuck) October 7, 2021

Osm — durjay Singh (@vijayindia1) October 8, 2021

Woow — Humanity First (@CorruptionHunte) October 7, 2021

Child prodigy — Swapan Burman (@swapan_burman) October 7, 2021

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday, 4 October distributed Rs 48 crores among seven thousand students as fees. Sisodia distributed the money to the students under the 'CM Financial Assistance Scheme for Higher Education.' Taking to Twitter, Manish Sisodia informed, "Not a single student shall leave his/her college education incomplete because he/she is unable to pay fees. Distributed ₹48 crores for fees among 7,000 students under 'CM Financial Assistance Scheme' for Higher Education."

Not a single student shall leave his/her college education incomplete because he/she is unable to pay fees.



Distributed ₹48 crore for fees among 7,000 students under 'CM Financial Assistance Scheme' for Higher Education. pic.twitter.com/bknj2pFDph — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) October 4, 2021

Image: Twitter/@msisodia