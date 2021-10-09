Last Updated:

Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia Introduces His New 'friend' Who Can Speak Three Languages

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia recently shared a post about his interaction with a five-year-old boy who is fluent in three languages.

Written By
Apoorva Kaul
Manish Sisodia

Image: Twitter/@msisodia


Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia recently shared a sweet post about meeting a five-year-old boy, who is fluent in three languages. Taking to Twitter, Manish Sisodia introduced his new "little friend" Hiten to his social media followers. The post of Sisodia has grabbed the attention of netizens, who praised the little boy for his skills. 

In the post on the microblogging site, Manish Sisodia mentioned that Hiten is fluent in three languages, French, Sanskrit and English. Sisodia, in his tweet, shared two pictures of his interaction with a five-year-old boy named Hiten. In his tweet, Manish Sisodia said, "Today, I made a new little friend. At the age of five, he is fluent in three different languages: French, Sanskrit, and English. It was really nice to meet you, Hiten." Take a look at the post:

The post has gathered over 4000 likes and several reactions. Netizens, amazed to know about the skills of the little boy shared their reactions. One user wrote, "God bless the boy !" Another individual commented, "Wow such a talented." Another user commented, "Hard work pays off." Even the little boy Hiten responded to the post of the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. In his reply to the post, Hiten Kaushik thanked Sisodia for his cooperation and blessings. Check out some netizens reactions:

READ | Delhi govt kicks off park beautification scheme; Manish Sisodia to oversee campaign

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday, 4 October distributed Rs 48 crores among seven thousand students as fees. Sisodia distributed the money to the students under the 'CM Financial Assistance Scheme for Higher Education.' Taking to Twitter, Manish Sisodia informed, "Not a single student shall leave his/her college education incomplete because he/she is unable to pay fees. Distributed ₹48 crores for fees among 7,000 students under 'CM Financial Assistance Scheme' for Higher Education."

READ | Delhi: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia assures a special Teachers’ Day 2021

Image: Twitter/@msisodia

READ | Manish Sisodia says Business Blasters is 'seed money for India's economy, risk inevitable'
READ | AAP to kick off UP poll campaign; Manish Sisodia to hold Tiranga rally in Ayodhya
READ | Manish Sisodia visits Ram Lalla shrine in Ayodhya; vows to establish Ram Rajya govt in UP

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Manish Sisodia, Hiten Kaushik, languages
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com