Delhi Food Blogger Drinks Rooh Afza Tea In This Viral Video; Netizens React

Video of fusion dishes often goes viral on the internet. In recent times, many videos have come out featuring bizarre dishes like oreo pakoda and Mirinda Golgappa. Now, a new video is circulating on the internet which features Rooh Afza chai, which has not been received very well by the netizens.

The video was shared on Instagram by a Delhi based food blogger who goes by the name @chatore_broothers on Instagram, he often shares similar videos. The video goes in fast motion starting with the tea vendor pouring a packet of milk in the utensil. He then pours Rooh Afza in the utensil while the tea boils. Finally, after some time the tea is made, and the food blogger is seen taking the first sip and instantly regrets it. He then proceeds to throw the Rooh Afza tea on the ground. The caption of the video read, "Lo Karlo Baat."

Netizens react

The clip since it was posted has received more than 23 lakh views and over 1 lakh likes with a number of people criticising the tea in the comment section. One Instagram user wrote, "Be yaar koi chai me butter dal raha hai to koi ruafza... Bhai narak me iskeliye bhi saza hai... Ab agli bar koi chai me adrak or lasan ka tadka bhi lagaega... Mat karo yaar." Another person commented, "Chaai hum sharminda hai tere kaatil abhi bhi jinda hai."

However, many also slammed the vlogger for throwing the tea in the middle of the road as one person commented, "Bro ek baat bolu toh khana bhale he kaisa bhi ho pheko ni because kahi logo utna bhi ni mil pata jitna app fek rahe h." Another person stated that this is not right what he did in the video and that it must not be for his taste, but what he did is disrespecting the chai maker who did try something different. He was told to use another approach to inform that this is not nice.

Golgappa with Mirinda

Recently, @chatore_broothers also shared another video where he was seen eating Golgappa with Mirinda, which was also heavily criticised by the netizens. The video is believed to be from Jaipur, Rajasthan and received more than 54 lakh views as of now and around 2 lakh likes.

Image: @chatore_broothers/Instagram