Delhi Food Outlet Serves Blueberry & Strawberry Samosas; Netizens Left Totally Displeased

Food outlets in India offer a massive variety of delicacies from across categories including ones which are unconventional - from food fusion to different food combinations, in a bid to attract the palates of food lovers. However, quite often a limit gets breached and that is exactly how the netizens felt when they saw the video of a food blogger who goes by the name 'burning_spices' showing Blueberry and Strawberry Samosas with the former coloured in Blue and the latter in Pink along with jam fillings. The post has bagged over 2.2 million views.

The video clip features a person unboxing a Strawberry samosa coloured in Pink followed by a Blue colour Blueberry samosa - both filled with strawberry jam. The samosas are served at ‘Samosa Hub’ in Delhi.

Samosas - As a Dessert

Instagram user 'Burning Spices' posted the video and said ''Blueberry & Strawberry Samosas can be served as desserts.'' The ‘Out of the box Samosa’ post reads, “So Perhaps You Have Tried Different Varieties Of Samosas But This Samos Was Out of The Box People Will Say Ye Kya Khaa rey ho ? (What are you eating) Kya Dikha Rey ho (What are you showing) But to be honest Strawberry Samosa And Blueberry Samosa Ek Dessert Ka kam Karte hai (They work like Dessert).”

The idea of Blueberry and Strawberry flavoured Samosas did not work well for food lovers. Furthermore, many from the online community rejected the idea. One even went to the extent of commenting, “RIP Samosa.” Another flexing his creativity muscle and said, “Ab to shayad Oxygen ka bhi ice cream, pakoda, sandwich, etc sab banega,” (Now perhaps, we will also see ice cream, pakoda, sandwich made of Oxygen).

One more response read, “bhai isse to fansi honi chahiye fansi” (this person should be hanged). The Blueberry samosa led one user to ask, "Rin bar see banaya kya" (Is this prepared using a Rin bar).

Image: Instagram/_BURNING SPICES