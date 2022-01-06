Delhi Imposes Weekend Curfew Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases; Netizens Flood Twitter With Memes

In the wake of the daily rise in COVID-19 cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Tuesday decided to impose a weekend curfew in the national capital. The curfew will be in force from Friday 10 PM to Monday 5 AM every weekend till further notice. Addressing the media on Tuesday, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the impact of the Omicron variant of coronavirus was less severe but asked people to be on guard.

The weekend and night curfews are not new in the national capital. They were announced during the second wave of COVID-19 in India. Therefore, there is a sense of "Deja Vu" among netizens who are coming out of the holiday season. This familiar feeling has now triggered a hilarious meme trend on Twitter.

#WeekendCurfew will be in place from Friday 10 pm to Monday 5 am..



*Delhites to Curfew 😢#DelhiCovid pic.twitter.com/GIOTMRpi1g — Krishan Pawar (@Krishan24274406) January 4, 2022

#WeekendCurfew will be in place from Friday 10 pm to Monday 5 am.#DelhiCovid



*Le me to Curfew : pic.twitter.com/1XTmZiA3Ac — Manoj Pareek (@mrpareekji) January 4, 2022

COVID-19 outbreak in Delhi

The national capital on Wednesday logged 10,665 Covid cases, the highest since May 12, and eight deaths with the positivity rate shooting up to 11.88%. On weekdays, Delhi has mandated that shops in markets will be allowed to open between 10 AM and 8 PM on an odd-even basis. While restaurants and bars are permitted to function from 8 AM to 10 PM with 50% seating capacity, hotels are not allowed to host conferences.

Furthermore, multiplexes, theatres, banquet halls, auditoriums, spas, gymnasiums, entertainment parks and Yoga centres have been asked to remain closed. Meanwhile, all types of gatherings are banned with marriage functions and funerals restricted to 20 persons each. There is also a curb on the movement of persons between 10 PM and 5 AM.

The deterioration in India's COVID-19 situation has been attributed to the spread of the Omicron variant. First detected in South Africa. The B.1.1.529 variant of COVID-19 was designated as a "Variant of Concern" by the World Health Organization.

Image: Twitter/PTI