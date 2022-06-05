Food delivery options have now become an easy getaway for people seeking quick food at their doorsteps within minutes, however, these easy options can sometimes turn into an unpleasant surprise as did for a Delhi-based man, Sumit Saurabh. In a bizarre food delivery experience, Sumit who ordered a coffee from a Delhi restaurant was stunned after receiving a piece of chicken in it.

The incident came to the light after he took to Twitter to share his experience with the order made via Zomato. Sharing a picture of the coffee cup along with a piece of chicken beside it, he stated that it was ordered from one of his regular joints called the Third Wave India. Furthermore, he also expressed disappointment over the service and said that he won't order anything in the future.

Ordered coffee from @zomato , (@thirdwaveindia ) , this is too much .



I chicken piece in coffee !



Pathetic .



My association with you officially ended today . pic.twitter.com/UAhxPiVxqH — Sumit (@sumitsaurabh) June 3, 2022

However, he did not stop here and in the following tweets shared a conversation he had with the Zomato Customer Support when the food delivery giant apologised for the inconvenience further offering him 'free pro plus membership' as compensation for the blunder.

After doing this blunder @zomato is offering me free pro membership.



Dear @zomato , you can’t buy everyone after doing these blunders .



You don’t deserve me . pic.twitter.com/bpMNOkq70B — Sumit (@sumitsaurabh) June 3, 2022

On the other hand, the restaurant also reached out to Sumit and asked for apologies for his experience. In a reply to his tweet, the coffee joint wrote, "We completely understand this and sincerely apologise for the same. Requesting to please share your contact details. Our team will get in touch shortly."

In the meantime, this is not the first experience when the man has experienced something like this through online food delivery. In a subsequent tweet, he shared another event that took place during Navratri. As tweeted by him, he had received a chicken biryani after ordering a veg biryani.

Same thing happened during Navratri , they sent chicken biryani instead of veg biryani . And same excuse , that they can’t do anything , it’s Resturant’s fault .



But now it’s enough . pic.twitter.com/nKZfWwmO3N — Sumit (@sumitsaurabh) June 3, 2022

Notably, the tweets went viral on the social media platform where netizens came forwards with their reactions to the coffee as well as the biryani incidents. While some strongly opposed the mistake, some also came out in support of Zomato saying that the fault lies with the restaurant delivering the food.

How would this be @zomato fault ? U ordered coffee from xyz they packed it and gave it to Zomato, if anything it’s the fault of xyz, do you expect Zomato to make your coffee or check it after packing ? I think they are being gracious about it 🤷‍♂️ — Sumeet Narula सुमीत नरूला (@sumeetn) June 3, 2022

Are they doing it knowingly....??

How it is possible ..nonveg in coffee..??

😳😳

Take legal action .. otherwise they won't learn lesson.. — Swarna🇮🇳 (@Swarna07628831) June 3, 2022

Request all vegetarian to avoid ordering through such agency. Either have homely food or get your own parcel 👍 — CA_Kantijain जैन (@kanti_salecha) June 3, 2022

Isn't this ThirdwaveIndia guy's fault majorly first.. I mean how the hell did they manage to put chicken in coffee.. like this is a whole story altogether 😐 — Maya (@Sharanyashettyy) June 3, 2022

