Last Updated:

'Pathetic' | Delhi Man Finds Chicken Piece In Coffee Ordered Via Zomato; Vows To Never Use App Again

Sumit Saurabh who ordered a coffee from a Delhi restaurant was stunned after receiving a piece of chicken in it. He shared the picture on Twitter.

Written By
Nikita Bishay
Delhi

Image: Twitter


Food delivery options have now become an easy getaway for people seeking quick food at their doorsteps within minutes, however, these easy options can sometimes turn into an unpleasant surprise as did for a Delhi-based man, Sumit Saurabh. In a bizarre food delivery experience, Sumit who ordered a coffee from a Delhi restaurant was stunned after receiving a piece of chicken in it. 

The incident came to the light after he took to Twitter to share his experience with the order made via Zomato. Sharing a picture of the coffee cup along with a piece of chicken beside it, he stated that it was ordered from one of his regular joints called the Third Wave India. Furthermore, he also expressed disappointment over the service and said that he won't order anything in the future. 

Check his tweet:

However, he did not stop here and in the following tweets shared a conversation he had with the Zomato Customer Support when the food delivery giant apologised for the inconvenience further offering him 'free pro plus membership' as compensation for the blunder. 

On the other hand, the restaurant also reached out to Sumit and asked for apologies for his experience. In a reply to his tweet, the coffee joint wrote, "We completely understand this and sincerely apologise for the same. Requesting to please share your contact details. Our team will get in touch shortly."

READ | Traffic constable shifted out for slapping food delivery man in Coimbatore

In the meantime, this is not the first experience when the man has experienced something like this through online food delivery. In a subsequent tweet, he shared another event that took place during Navratri. As tweeted by him, he had received a chicken biryani after ordering a veg biryani. 

READ | Brother of delivery boy who dies in accident seeks compensation from Zomato

Notably, the tweets went viral on the social media platform where netizens came forwards with their reactions to the coffee as well as the biryani incidents. While some strongly opposed the mistake, some also came out in support of Zomato saying that the fault lies with the restaurant delivering the food. 

READ | Viral video of elephant performing headstand leaves internet distressed; 'This is cruelty'

Check some reactions:

Image: Twitter

READ | Dogged by marital discord, viral video, Gujarat Congress leader Bharatsinh Solanki takes temporary break from politics
READ | Tamil Nadu: Traffic cop transferred after video slapping food-delivery agent goes viral

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Delhi, Zomato, viral news
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND