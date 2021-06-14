Delhi Metro Gives Epic Reply To Twitter User Wanting To Meet Girlfriend, Amazon Joins In

With the unlock phase taking place at a rapid pace, netizens are quite bewildered about the movement of public transport over the weekends. One of the Twitter users posted a hilarious query on the micro-blogging site while asking the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation to tell him about whether the Metro services will be operational over the weekend or not as he needs to meet his girlfriend.

Delhi Metro gives a funny reply to Twitter user

Tagging DMRC on Twitter, the lover asked the department to confirm. He also added that if he can’t meet her then it will definitely lead to a break-up. “Will the metro be operational over the weekends? Please let me know definitely as I need to meet my girlfriend. If I fail in doing so then it will lead to my breakup. Thank you.” Soon after his rib-tickling query, the official handle of Delhi Metro was quick to reply to his message and shared a meme. They shared a boomerang video of late actor Amrish Puri giving a thumbs up while they recalled the famous dialogue from Dilwale Dhulaniya Le Jayenge. Channelising his iconic line from the 1995 hit film, the agency replied: “Metro chalu hai mere dost. Ja Ji le Apni Zindagi (Metro services are on, my friend. Go live your life)”.“Metro is operational my friend. Go live your life.”

मेट्रो चालू है मेरे दोस्त I जा जी ले अपनी ज़िन्दगी I pic.twitter.com/BRJNzT2Wap — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) June 11, 2021

Apart from Metro, the official Twitter handle of Amazon was also quick to take advantage of the query and replied to the user to recharge the metro card using Amazon wallet. “Social distance ka dhyaan rakhna, ghar se Amazon pe apna Metro card recharge karke jaana,” the handle tweeted.

Social distance ka dhyaan rakhna, ghar se Amazon pe apna Metro card recharge karke jaana: https://t.co/rYLVBeoMeL — Amazon India (@amazonIN) June 11, 2021

Netizens were also quick to respond to the post of the user and asked him to take an Ola or Uber to meet his girlfriend in these tough times. One of the users wrote, “Who wait for metro to meet the Girlfriend @Uber hai na.. health v safety.” Another user wrote, “Bhai meri bike le Jana jab metro band ho jay tab (take my bike if the metro operations get halted.” A third user chimed found the post hilarious and wrote, “this is unique.”

अब चल गई है, patch-up कर लो।

😜 — M. Tazim WARSI🇮🇳 © (@mtazimwarsi) June 12, 2021

Who wait for metro to meet the Girlfriend 😉😉@Uber hai na.. health v safety v🤪 — Ranjan Fadia (@FadiaRanjan) June 11, 2021

Bhai meri bike le jana jab meto band ho jay tab — Sumit Kumar (@SumitKu24386447) June 12, 2021

Ye dilwalo ki metro hai🚇 — Piyush Agrawal (@piyushtajpuria) June 12, 2021

Meanwhile, Under the curtailed operations that have been permitted by the Delhi government, the Metro can operate with 50 per cent seating capacity and no standing commute is allowed. The Delhi government had first imposed a weekly lockdown on April 19, which was then extended periodically till May 31, after which it started a phased reopening from June 1.

