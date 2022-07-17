Last Updated:

'Rains Bless' | Delhi-NCR Rains Bring Big Relief For Residents; Picturesque Visuals Go Viral

The heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms brought some respite for the residents of Delhi-NCR. Pictures taken by netizens did the rounds on social media.

Purnima Mishra
Delhi

Severe hot weather had made life difficult for Delhi residents in the last few days. Nevertheless, a heavy downpour accompanied by thunderstorms brought some relief for Delhiites. As heavy rains hit several parts of the city on Saturday, July 16, people were seen jubilating in the much-needed weather change. There were many who took to Twitter to share breathtaking photos and videos of the downpour.

As soon as people started posting pictures of the rainfall with the hashtag #DelhiRains, it started trending on Twitter. People were sharing pictures and videos of the shower. Meanwhile, an IFS officer, Rakesh Tiwari shared a stunning photo on the microblogging site. Sharing the picture, he wrote “Weekend and #DelhiRains,” along with a heart emoticon. 

'#DelhiRains' trends on Twitter as Delhiites celebrate long-awaited rains

Moreover, a Twitter user shared a video of the rainfall. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Rain bless" accompanied by a hashtag.

The other shared a video that should be watched by keeping the volume up.

The third user shared breathtaking images of clouds.

Delhi faces extreme weather conditions and summers are the most intolerable. Therefore, monsoons become a point of respite for every Delhi resident. Meanwhile, as per the weather department officials, Delhi will likely receive scattered rain or drizzles until the monsoon trough shifts towards northwest India again.

