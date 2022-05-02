Delhi Police Asks Citizens To Mask Up Amid COVID Surge With THIS 'Harry Potter' Meme

With the positivity rate at 4.89 per cent, as per data shared by the city health department, Delhi is experiencing a surge of COVID-19 cases with 1,485 new patients reported on Sunday. The tally of the capital city for COVID-19 cases has reached 18,84,560 while the death toll stood at 26,175. Noting the upward trend in cases, officials have asked citizens to bring back strict rules requiring them to wear masks and follow social distancing.

Reiterating the same via their social media handles, Delhi police found a unique way to grab the attention of people to ask them to mask up. On the occasion of Harry Potter day, the officials used a hilarious meme from the franchise to spread awareness of the need of wearing a mask amid the COVID-19 surge in the city.

Delhi Police marks Harry Potter day

Taking to their official Twitter handle, Delhi Police shared a hilarious meme of JK Rowling's sprawling magic world of Harry Potter film franchises to spread awareness of the rising cases of COVID-19. In the meme, Professor Severus Snape tells Professor Albus Dumbledore, ''Headmaster, I'm afraid COVID-19 has returned, time to mask up'' to which the latter replies, ''Are you serious?''

Severus replies, ''No, I'm Severus'' while a mask is animated onto his face. The meme was shared on the occasion of Harry Potter day celebrated across the world on May 2, 2022. The meme was posted with the caption, ''There is a surge in #COVID19 cases. Delhi Police urges everyone to mask up, maintain social distancing & avoid crowds. Let’s work together to keep Delhi safe and win this battle just like #HarryPotter defeated Voldemort. Happy #HarryPotterDay!''.

There is a surge in #COVID19 cases.

Delhi Police urges everyone to mask up, maintain social distancing & avoid crowds. Let’s work together to keep Delhi safe and win this battle just like #HarryPotter defeated Voldemort.



Happy #HarryPotterDay! pic.twitter.com/awSatZ9RMM — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) May 2, 2022

Meanwhile, Potterheads across the world celebrated the occasion on social media in various ways. Many shared pictures of the books of the fantasy franchise to mark the occasion. On the other hand, a user shared pictures from their school's celebration of Harry Potter day where students dressed up as the characters from the film.

Many also celebrated the occasion by sharing memories from the film and quotes. One fan tweeted, ''Happy International #HarryPotter Day "We’ve All Got Both Light and Dark Inside Us. What Matters Is the Part That We Choose To Act On. That's Who We Really Are." - Sirius Black''

Happy International #HarryPotter Day 🪄

"We’ve All Got Both Light and Dark Inside Us. What Matters Is the Part That We Choose To Act On. That's Who We Really Are." - Sirius Black#internationalharrypotter #harrypotterday #wizard #hogwarts #Always pic.twitter.com/8c3rYmzS6U — Annelies Coessens (she/her) (@AnneliesCoesse1) May 2, 2022

(With inputs from PTI)

Image: Twitter/@Nerdcopolis